SA stocks fall as Trump’s positive test spooks markets

Adelaide Changole
A general view of Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) precinct. Photo: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell as much as 1.2% after US President Donald Trump’s announcement that he tested positive for Covid-19 roiled markets and drove global equities lower.

“A wave of risk-off sentiment swept through global financial markets” after Trump’s news, Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM, wrote in an emailed note.

Heavyweights BHP, Richemont, Anglo American and Naspers led the local index lower. Friday’s decline trimmed the gauge4’s weekly gain to 1%, its first weekly advance in three.

  • Rand-hedge Richemont fell 2.2%, providing the main drag on the index. Naspers retreated 0.4%, while its subsidiary Prosus rose 0.5% to give the biggest boost to the gauge.
  • The index for resource stocks retreated 1.2% as diversified miners joined gold and platinum producers in retreating.
Resource Stocks
BHP -1.2%, Anglo American -0.8%, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. -3.4%, Northam Platinum Ltd. -3.4%, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. -2.2%, Anglo American Platinum Ltd. -2%, Harmony Gold Mining Co. -2.6%, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. -1%
  • A weaker rand drove the index for bank stocks down for the first day in five, falling 2.3%.
Banking Stocks
Standard Bank Group Ltd. -3%, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. -2.5%, FirstRand Ltd. -1.7%, Nedbank Group Ltd. -3.6%, Absa Group Ltd. -2.4%
  • Sasol Ltd. fell 2.5% after the company agreed to sell a $2 billion stake in its U.S. base-chemicals business to LyondellBasell Industries NV to help pay down debt.
  • Nampak extended gains to a third day, rising as much as 73% to the highest since March 19. The company announced Wednesday that it had reduced gross debt by 21%.
  • Foreigners turned net buyers of South African stocks on Thursday, ending a nine-day net outflow. Investors purchased 487 million rand worth of shares, according to exchange operator JSE Ltd.
ZAR/USD
16.63
(-1.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.48
(-0.51)
ZAR/EUR
19.47
(+0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.89
(+0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.61)
Gold
1907.82
(+0.32)
Silver
23.88
(+0.39)
Platinum
886.00
(-0.56)
Brent Crude
40.65
(-3.24)
Palladium
2285.01
(-0.56)
All Share
53929.53
(-0.95)
Top 40
49624.08
(-1.07)
Financial 15
10169.89
(+0.11)
Industrial 25
73089.70
(-0.92)
Resource 10
52176.64
(-1.61)
