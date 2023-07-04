1h ago

Share

SA will require crypto exchanges to be licensed by year-end

accreditation
Loni Prinsloo and Adelaide Changole
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Gallo Images
Photo: Gallo Images

South Africa will require that crypto exchanges in the country operate with licenses by the end of the year, according to the country’s financial regulator. 

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has received about 20 applications since opening for licenses a few weeks ago, with more expected before the deadline of Nov. 30, FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana said in an interview. The regulator plans to take "enforcement action" that could see the firms being closed down or fined, if they continue to operate without a license past the deadline, Kamlana said. 

"There is potentially serious harm to financial customers when using crypto products, and therefore it makes sense for us to introduce the regulatory framework," Kamlana said in Pretoria. "Time will tell the effectiveness of our measures, and we will continue to work together with the industry to refine and make changes where and if necessary."

Africa’s most developed economy is the first on the continent to require that digital asset exchanges secure licenses. Several of the continent’s biggest trading venues emerged from South Africa, including Luno, owned by Barrry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, and Pantera-backed VALR. Other global platforms such as Binance operate in the country and will need to secure licenses. 

Regulators and policymakers across the world have been tightening rules governing the cryptocurrency sector, following a string of company collapses which culminated in the bankruptcy of Bahamas-based exchange FTX. In April, European lawmakers gave their final blessing to the EU’s Markets in Cryptoassets, or MiCA, a law that will give the bloc its first rules for the crypto industry, while last month Hong Kong implemented new regulations to license exchanges. 

Over the past few years, South Africa has been the backdrop to several of the world’s largest crypto scams that resulted in the disappearance of billions of dollars in investments. This includes the vanishing 70,000 Bitcoin in 2021 from a platform called Africrypt which was run by the Cajee brothers and fraudulent multilevel marketing scheme Mirror Trading International Proprietary. 

The FSCA has been active on crypto and fintech regulations, working with an "inter governmental fintech working group", that includes the country’s biggest financial sector regulators and policymakers such as National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank. 

Part of the measures to protect consumers include financial education and raising public awareness around cryptocurrency products, Kamlana said. "It is an area where you can lose quite a bit of money so you must think twice before exposing yourself to it," he added. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lunobitcoincrypto
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.65
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.73
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.32
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.47
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
924.90
+0.6%
Palladium
1,252.96
-0.5%
Gold
1,927.78
+0.3%
Silver
23.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
74.65
-1.0%
Top 40
70,823
-0.2%
All Share
76,114
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,760
-0.5%
Industrial 25
105,498
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,181
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

52m ago

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

3h ago

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

3h ago

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo