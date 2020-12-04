South African stocks hit a 20-month high

South Africa’s main stock index advanced for a fourth consecutive day to the highest intraday level since April 2019, with Anglo American [JSE:AGL] jumping to a 12-year high and strength in the rand lifting banks.

The FTSE/JSE Africa All Shares Index was up 0.6% as of 10:20 am in Johannesburg. Anglo American climbed 0.7% to the highest since July 2008 after an update from Kumba Iron Ore [JSE:KIO], which gained 1.4%.

The risk-on sentiment was evident in early trade, with 112 of the 141 index members advancing, and only 17 lower. Friday’s strength helped propel the FTSE/JSE Africa All Share index to a second week of gains, rising 2.7% since Monday, and extend the annual increase to 4%.