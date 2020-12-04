South African stocks hit a 20-month high

South Africa’s main stock index advanced for a fourth consecutive day to the highest intraday level since April 2019, with Anglo American [JSE:AGL] jumping to a 12-year high and strength in the rand lifting banks.
The FTSE/JSE Africa All Shares Index was up 0.6% as of 10:20 am in Johannesburg. Anglo American climbed 0.7% to the highest since July 2008 after an update from Kumba Iron Ore [JSE:KIO], which gained 1.4%.
The risk-on sentiment was evident in early trade, with 112 of the 141 index members advancing, and only 17 lower. Friday’s strength helped propel the FTSE/JSE Africa All Share index to a second week of gains, rising 2.7% since Monday, and extend the annual increase to 4%.
Meanwhile, global equities remain around record highs as investors bet that positive vaccine developments can help sustain an economic recovery next year. Uncertainty remains about a US stimulus package, where a bipartisan proposal endorsed by Democratic leaders as a basis for negotiations is luring increased interest from Republicans, lifting the chances for a deal by year-end.
- Gauge for mining stocks climbs for a fourth day, up 0.6%.
BHP Group +0.7%, Anglo American Platinum [JSE:AMS] +2%, Exxaro Resources [JSE:EXX] +2.3%, Impala Platinum [JSE:IMP] +0.9%, Sibanye Stillwater +0.5%, African Rainbow Minerals +1%, Glencore [JSE:GLN] +0.4%
- Index for bank stocks rises for a fourth day, the longest winning streak since October 2. Banks up 1.6% as the rand strengthens
FirstRand [JSE:FSR] +2.2%, Standard Bank Group [JSE:SBK] +2.1%, Absa Group +1.9%, Nedbank Group [JSE:NED]+1.7%, Capitec Bank Holdings [JSE:CPI] +0.6%, Investec [JSE:INL] +1.5%
- Insurers +2.4%
Sanlam [JSE:SLM] +2.8%, Discovery [JSE:DSY]+2.7%, Old Mutual +2%, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings +1.2%, Liberty Holdings [JSE:LBH] +2%
Foreigners were net sellers of South African stocks Thursday, disposing 285 million rand worth of shares, according to exchange operator JSE.