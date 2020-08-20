Stocks slide on bleak US jobs data

Over a million people in the US filed new claims for jobless benefits last week.

This is a much steeper rise than expected.

Stock markets were in the red on Thursday after the news.

Stock markets were in the red Thursday as worse-than-expected US jobless data underlined concerns about the outlook for the world's biggest economy.

Stocks fell on the news that just over 1.1 million people in the US filed new claims for jobless benefits last week, a much steeper rise than expected.

The news came a day after the US Federal Reserve underlined the vulnerability of the economy while the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

Europeean stock prices ended the session lower, pulled down by the losses on Wall Street.

The US Fed had offered a sobering assessment of the US economic outlook, souring market sentiment across the globe, traders said.

"The fallout from the Fed minutes continues across markets, with European indices in the red and US futures pointing to a weaker open after days of gains," noted Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG trading group.

With the coronavirus continuing to ravage the country and containment measures keeping businesses closed, minutes from the Fed's July meeting showed it was concerned about the recovery, as help for small businesses, extra money for the jobless and direct payments to all Americans come to an end.

Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell has led repeated calls for more government support for the economy.

The "minutes are casting a shadow over markets and underline that any recovery is not going to be a straight line of advances", said Neil Wilson of Markets.com.

"The Fed layered on the risks and caution thick, but didn't come up with any sweeteners for the market in the shape of more easing."

Big risk

"There is a big risk the economy may not recover as strongly or as quickly as had been priced in by US markets," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

The Fed minutes "revealed that policy makers... were concerned that coronavirus posed 'considerable risks' to the economic outlook. It is very difficult to remain bullish on US equities without witnessing a sizeable correction first."

After bottoming out in March, world equities have surged thanks to a wall of cash support from the Fed and other central banks.

But with the multi-trillion-dollar fiscal rescue hammered out earlier this year now running out, US lawmakers are under pressure to stump up more.

While Democrats and Republicans dig their heels in on a new package, the chances of anything coming soon are slim.

Adding to the downward pressure were ongoing trade tensions between the US and China.

