MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments

A Fin24 reader struggling to keep up with his car payments looks to an expert on how to go about negotiating a repayment agreement.

He writes:

I'm self-employed. I have debts on two cars, but now I can't pay them due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. I am struggling with paying my cars' regular instalments as well as my arrears. I've tried making an arrangement with my bank, to no avail. I've explained that I am unemployed because business is quiet due to the pandemic, but they want to repossess my car.

How should I go about making an agreement with my bank to pay both my cars' monthly instalments and tackle my outstanding arrears without them repossessing the vehicle that I have paid for almost six full years? I can't lose my car to monthly arrears. Please help me.

Renee Marais, registered and independent debt counsellor with the NCR, responds:

Thank you for your question. In terms of any contract entered into in good faith, both parties have to comply with the conditions. The consumer has to pay monthly instalments. In my view, having a discussion with the credit providers in question usually resolves the problem.

Please check if you have credit life protection insurance on the vehicles; that type of insurance usually exists for situations you find yourself in, e.g. a period of unemployment. The credit provider can provide you with the insurer’s information and the application form to invoke the insurance to pay for the two months in arrears. I would suggest you pursue this first.

If you are unemployed, the bank will be reluctant to assist as the bank needs some assurance that you will keep to the new arrangements made. In terms of the law, credit providers have the right to take the necessary steps to enforce a contract.

In my line of work, I have the experience that all the banks are open to a discussion in resolving the default of two months. For example, the bank may add two extra months to extend the contract to section 116 of the National Credit Act or temporarily reduce the instalments. Banks sometimes give a payment holiday and may increase the instalments after that to assist you in catching up on the arrears.

It is imperative that you speak to someone at the bank who has decision-making capabilities, as call centres cannot assist with this. If the bank refuses, perhaps appoint a mediator or a lawyer to assist in negotiations with the bank to first attempt to alter the credit agreement by, for example, amending the contract to, among other things, extend the term for the two months you are in default. Another option is to increase your monthly payments towards the vehicles if your financial situation has improved to catch up on the arrears.

Then you have the option to sell one of the vehicles if your financial situation has not improved to relieve you of the burden to repay the financing on two vehicles.

The National Credit Act provides different options when a consumer is experiencing financial difficulties. Some of them are, if you have a dispute into the amounts, to appoint an alternative dispute resolution agent or if it is a temporary issue, refer the matter to a debt counsellor if there is no other alternative. You can also refer the matter to the Credit Ombud, the Banking Ombud or FAIS if insurance is not paying out. However, if you are not employed and do not receive an income, debt review will not be a viable alternative as regular income is a requirement for this option.



*Please note this is not legal advice and for legal advice a lawyer or attorney needs to be appointed.

Questions may be edited for brevity and clarity.