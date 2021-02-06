24m ago

add bookmark

MONEY CLINIC | I want to sell the home my ex and I still live in. How do I go about it?

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

A Fin24 reader currently living on the same property as her ex-husband and adult children wants to know how to go about selling the house as she is under debt review.

She writes: 

Please advise: I am divorced although my ex and I have not yet sold and shared the house proceedings. The house is fully paid off. I have made some renovations to the house and yes, we were married in community of property. He tried to scam me by forging my signature and selling the house on auction, which I had to fight in getting reversed. 

I am now under debt review and I would like to sell the house we both occupy, although he occupies the cottage while I live in the house with our adult kids (he chose to use the cottage). I am living a difficult life with him being there. What can I do to solve this problem?

Liad Hadar, Director at Hadar Incorporated Attorneys & Conveyancers responds: 

Dear Reader

As you were married in community of property, the house would have formed part of the joint estate at the time of your divorce decree. We would require more information regarding the division of the assets from the joint estate at the time of your divorce, as this makes a difference on the advice.

That being said, on the assumption that you are the registered owner of the property, insofar as you are under debt review, you should approach your debt counsellor to help you plan your financial affairs, including the sale of the house. Nothing in terms of debt review precludes you from selling it.

Depending on your answer to the above regarding the division of your assets, be aware that you may have to split the proceeds with your ex-husband as your joint estate would have owned the asset.

Compiled by Allison Jeftha. 

  • Questions may be edited for brevity and clarity.

Have a money problem that needs solving? Fin24 can help! Send your question to editor@fin24.com

Disclaimer: Fin24 cannot be held liable for any investment decisions made based on the advice given by independent financial service providers. Under the ECT Act and to the fullest extent possible under the applicable law, Fin24 disclaims all responsibility or liability for any damages whatsoever resulting from the use of this site in any manner. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
MONEY CLINIC | My ex-wife recently passed. Do I have claim to her pension fund?
Lockdown marriage strain: How to prepare financially for divorce
Need to vary your divorce order? An attorney explains
Read more on:
divorcemoney clinicdebt
ZAR/USD
14.84
(-0.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
17.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.84)
Gold
1814.01
(+0.01)
Silver
26.88
(+0.15)
Platinum
1123.52
(+0.32)
Brent Crude
59.59
(+0.85)
Palladium
2342.00
(+0.53)
All Share
64289.48
(+0.79)
Top 40
58877.36
(+0.66)
Financial 15
12588.84
(+3.14)
Industrial 25
86793.34
(-0.01)
Resource 10
60732.47
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 853 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2135 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 1132 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?

27 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How much should I invest in order to retire comfortably at 60?
MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get...

23 Jan 2021

MONEY CLINIC | I've received my debt clearance certificate but still can't get credit. What now?
Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?

19 Jan

Evictions: What is allowed under adjusted lockdown 3?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo