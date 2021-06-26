44m ago

MONEY CLINIC | I was a substitute teacher for 6 months, can I get my money back from SARS?

accreditation
Compiled by Allison Jeftha
You cannot claim back the PAYE tax you paid. (iStock)
A Fin24 reader who held a temporary position for six months wants to know if she is able to claim back the deductions from SARS during her employment. She writes:

I was a substitute teacher for six months in 2020. Can I get back the money that was being deducted by SARS?

Ryno Viljoen, chief executive officer of FinGlobal responds: 

No, you will unfortunately not be able to claim back the PAYE tax deducted while you were employed.

  • Have a money problem that needs solving? Fin24 can help! Send your question to editor@fin24.com

Disclaimer: Fin24 cannot be held liable for any investment decisions made based on the advice given by independent financial service providers. Under the ECT Act and to the fullest extent possible under the applicable law, Fin24 disclaims all responsibility or liability for any damages whatsoever resulting from the use of this site in any manner.

