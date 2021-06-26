MONEY CLINIC | I was a substitute teacher for 6 months, can I get my money back from SARS?

A Fin24 reader who held a temporary position for six months wants to know if she is able to claim back the deductions from SARS during her employment. She writes:

I was a substitute teacher for six months in 2020. Can I get back the money that was being deducted by SARS?

Ryno Viljoen, chief executive officer of FinGlobal responds:

No, you will unfortunately not be able to claim back the PAYE tax deducted while you were employed.

Questions may be edited for brevity and clarity.

