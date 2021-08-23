1h ago

add bookmark

MONEY CLINIC | Is the tax legislation intended to tax expats in SA on their foreign earnings?

accreditation
Compiled by Allison Jeftha
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
To qualify as a South African tax resident you have to satisfy a "residency test" or a "physical presence test"
To qualify as a South African tax resident you have to satisfy a "residency test" or a "physical presence test"
iStock

A Fin24 reader looking for clarification on an earlier published Money Clinic article questions the scope of the tax legislation on expats in SA.

He writes: 

I read with interest the article MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?. I would like to question the part about exemption of SA tax if resident in UK, (unless it applies to SA earnings, rent, etc.)

I thought the tax law was intending to tax expats in South Africa on their foreign earnings, with exemption of R1 million, on annual foreign earnings.

Perhaps that could be clarified as it was not mentioned in the article.

Ryno Viljoen, chief executive officer of FinGlobal, responds: 

The tax legislation you refer to has the intention to tax South African expats offshore, who are still deemed to be South African tax residents

To qualify as a South African tax resident you have to satisfy a "residency test" or a "physical presence test". In your example, the "residency test" can best be explained by determining where you return to after your wanderings abroad. This scenario typically applies to SA expats working offshore and their homes, families, and financial interests are based in South Africa. 

Should you not satisfy the residency test requirements, your "physical presence" will be considered, i.e. should you spend more than 183 days in South Africa in any particular tax year, you will be deemed a South African tax resident.  

Typical examples of South African expats who will be affected by the tax legislation include people working in the UAE on a contract basis leaving their family behind in South Africa, sending money home, and returning to come to visit from time to time. 

In the case of the son in question, he does not satisfy the residency or the physical presence test, hence he will be deemed a UK tax resident only and not be subject to tax in South Africa.

Questions may be edited for brevity and clarity.

  • Have a money problem that needs solving? Fin24 can help! Send your question to editor@fin24.com

Disclaimer: Fin24 cannot be held liable for any investment decisions made based on the advice given by independent financial service providers. Under the ECT Act and to the fullest extent possible under the applicable law, Fin24 disclaims all responsibility or liability for any damages whatsoever resulting from the use of this site in any manner.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
expat taxmoney clinicemigration
Rand - Dollar
15.22
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.78
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.84
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Gold
1,787.38
+0.3%
Silver
23.22
+0.8%
Palladium
2,319.97
+1.9%
Platinum
1,018.67
+1.9%
Brent Crude
65.18
-1.9%
Top 40
59,800
0.0%
All Share
66,011
0.0%
Resource 10
64,832
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,931
0.0%
Financial 15
13,857
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
19% - 253 votes
Travelling
50% - 666 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
11% - 148 votes
Going to parties and bars
8% - 103 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
13% - 170 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my...

18 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my pension for her?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw money from my pension fund - but face millions...

14 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw money from my pension fund - but face millions in tax. What can I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim financial advisor expenses against my living annuity...

11 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim financial advisor expenses against my living annuity income?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo