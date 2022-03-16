MONEY CLINIC | My partner is under debt review. How will this affect me?

A Fin24 reader is concerned about how her partner's decision to fix his credit score will impact her. She writes:

Suppose your partner wanted to correct their credit score and signed up for debt review to fix it. Does this automatically mean both partners' names are listed as being under debt review at the credit bureaux?

Kriben Reddy, head of consumer at TransUnion Africa, responds:

It depends on how you are married and applying for credit.

For instance, if you are married in community of property, you have a joint estate, which means you and your spouse are equally and entirely responsible for any debts incurred while you are married. In this instance, you would have to undergo debt counselling jointly, and both of you would be placed under debt review.

If you are married out of community of property – that is when you have an antenuptial contract – you can apply for debt review without involving your spouse, provided that you have no joint loans. An example of this would be a joint home loan. In this instance, you would be jointly listed as being under debt review for the joint loan.

When you are placed under debt review, a document is issued that lists all of the loans included under the debt review for each of the persons responsible for that loan.

Questions may be edited for brevity and clarity.