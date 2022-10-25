47m ago

add bookmark

Judge returns home to original owners nearly 20 years after bank bought it for R100

accreditation
Tania Broughton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Photo: Getty Images

A high court judge has "unscrambled the egg" and undone a series of what he deemed to be "unlawful" sales of a property which began 20 years ago, returning it to its original owners, reports GroundUp. 

Johannesburg High Court Acting Judge Tebego Thupaatlase ruled that the original sale in execution of the property in 2001 by the then BOE Bank (now Nedbank), had been done without judicial oversight or authority.

The bank bought the property, adding it to its own property portfolio, for R100. It then on-sold it. In all, it was transferred to three different entities and was finally sold to the present owner Tobeka Mahamba in 2014.

The original owners Agnes Malinga and Joseph Njoko continued to reside in their home over this period, believing that they were still the owners.

It was only when Mahamba applied in the Sebokeng magistrate’s court for their eviction, they say, that they became aware that their home had been sold more than 20 years before.

Read the judgment

Acting Judge Thupaatlase, in the application before him, said he had to determine the legality of the transactions over the years.

"The analogy that the court is called upon to unscramble an egg, which was scrambled some two decades ago, is not far-fetched," he said.

"The matter has a history that is chequered and messy, so to speak," the judge said.

He said it was not in dispute that Malinga and Njoko were the original owners who had obtained financing through the now defunct NBS Bank during 1990. The bank then went through several mergers and eventually in 2005, most of its assets and liabilities were transferred to Nedbank.

He said according to Malinga and Njoko, during this time they did not know where to pay their instalments and they fell into arrears.

Nedbank, on behalf of BOE Bank, submitted that this resulted in the foreclosure and sale in execution in 2001.

The judge said while the bank said the couple then paid rent, entitling them to stay in the property "there is no indication that they were aware of this state of affairs and there is no further evidence of rental agreement".

The applicants attached receipts showing that payments were made around 2003 which they believed to be repayments on their bond.

They said in 2014 they "suspected something was amiss" when they were visited by "unscrupulous and illegal estate agents".

This was at the time that the property was being marketed by a company called CUF Properties (which had bought it from Company Unique Finance which had bought it from Meadowstar Investments which had bought it from the bank).

CUF sold it to Mahamba.

"This case is about the rights of an owner of a property that was sold without his or her knowledge and without due legal process … on the other hand, the case also implicates the rights of the bona fide [genuine] purchaser," the judge said.

"The facts of this case reveal a very disturbing behavioural pattern of the various banking institutions which morphed after the demise of NBS. It is not clear how the various ownership changes were communicated to existing clients."

He said the fact that the property had been sold for R100 was the kind of "mischief" which was to be avoided through judicial supervision.

"There is no indication that any judicial processes were instituted when the home loan agreement was cancelled around 2001," he said.

He said this meant that the foreclosure and sale by the bank was tainted with illegality. And because of this, the subsequent sales were also tainted.

He declared the repossession of the property by the bank to be unlawful and invalid and the subsequent sales and transfers to be null and void.

He ordered the Registrar of Deeds to cancel all the transfers and to register the property in the names of the applicants within 60 days.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nedbanknbspropertyjudgment
Rand - Dollar
18.37
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.02
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
18.22
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.68
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,646.84
-0.2%
Silver
19.09
-0.7%
Palladium
1,917.00
-2.7%
Platinum
915.00
-1.5%
Brent Crude
93.26
-0.3%
Top 40
58,873
+0.7%
All Share
65,451
+0.7%
Resource 10
61,329
-0.8%
Industrial 25
77,306
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,139
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo