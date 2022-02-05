MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?

Buying a home is often the most significant purchase a person will make in their lifetime.

Along with that, it can come with a lot of stress, as there are many factors to consider, especially if you are a first-time buyer.

Grahame Diedericks, Managing Principal for Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty in Midrand, shares ten insider tips to help buyers make a successful purchase.

• Check out the neighbourhood

First, there are the financial implications to consider: How easy will it be to resell your home in the future? How has the local market fared in recent years?



Then, there are the lifestyle aspects of location to consider: How long does it take you to get to work? Is it a noisy or quiet neighbourhood?

If you have school-going children, is it near good schools?

Take the time to weigh up your priorities and needs and explore the neighbourhood to ensure it’s a good fit.



• Your choice of real estate agent matters

Your choice of agent can have a big impact on your purchase, so it’s essential to select one who has a thorough knowledge of the area and the local market and understands your personal needs.



If your agent is more concerned with getting their commission than with helping you find a home that meets all of your needs, it’s much more possible to make an investment you later regret.



Take the time to ask them questions and interview a few agents before making your choice.



• Zoning regulations can impact your renovation plans



Different areas have different zoning rules. There can also be heritage factors to take into account.

Before buying a fixer-upper for which you have grand plans, make sure that the local regulations don’t conflict with the renovations you have in mind.



• Be prepared to make compromises

No home is perfect, and even if you have a big budget, most homes will probably not have every single characteristic on your wish list, and you’ll have to weigh your priorities to make the final decision.

Taking the time to make a list of the qualities you’re looking for and identify those you’re not willing to sacrifice will help guide your search.

• Stay steady with your money before buying

It’s not wise to make large purchases or move your money around for at least three months before buying a new home, as it could compromise your credit profile.

Lenders need to see stability and that you’re reliable, and they will expect a complete paper trail which will also help in getting you the best loan possible.

If you obtain new credit, amass too much debt or buy big-ticket items, you’re going to have a more challenging time getting a loan.

• Check your affordability and get your ducks in a row with pre-approval

Pre-qualification affords prospective homebuyers the peace of mind that their credit record is in good standing and that they are considered a viable credit risk.

It also arms them with the knowledge of how much they can afford to spend and the type of bond deal they can expect from a bank.

Obtaining pre-approval also gets the application process started, which means that the transaction can be more swiftly concluded once buyers have found the home they want.

• Don’t try to time the market

Don’t obsess with trying to time the market and figure out when is the best time to buy because the real estate market is cyclical, and trying to anticipate the housing market is near impossible.

The best time to buy is when you find your dream home and are in a position to buy it. If you try to wait for the perfect time, you’re probably going to miss out.

• Don’t forget to budget for sleeper costs

The difference between renting and homeownership is the additional ongoing costs. Often buyers make the mistake of focusing on their mortgage payments when they budget.

Still, they also need to be aware of the other expenses such as rates and taxes, utilities, insurance and homeowner association dues.

New homeowners also need to be prepared to pay for repairs, maintenance, and emergencies and it’s good to set up a separate savings fund to cover these costs.

• Give the house a physical

You wouldn’t buy a second-hand car without inspecting the engine so, unless you are buying a new off-plan, it makes sense to commission a condition report before signing on the dotted line.

This will help you make an informed decision as to whether or not to buy or if you love the house, what you should offer to pay. It also gives you some idea of the scope of maintenance and repairs.

• Beware the voetstoots clause

All too often, buyers discover unpleasant surprises about their new homes within months or even weeks of moving in. Even in cases where they do have recourse, it’s a stressful situation best avoided.

There are two types of defects:

• A latent defect is a fault that would not readily be revealed by a reasonable inspection of the property being sold; and

• A patent defect is a flaw that is not hidden and ought to be easily identified upon reasonable inspection.

Questions may be edited for brevity and clarity.