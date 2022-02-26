MONEY CLINIC | What should I look out for when reviewing my insurance policies?

Every year, we resolve to do better, change things up and be the best versions of ourselves. It’s easy to overlook one’s finances, but money should be a pivotal part of this process.

Managing one’s finances and finding ways to cut unnecessary expenditure has never been more important, and quite often, we forget to declutter that all-important insurance contract.

Marius Steyn, Personal Lines Underwriting Manager at Santam, lists some tips on how you can clean up your insurance policy to help you save some money in the long run.

1. Adjust the amount you're insured for

The main reason for reviewing your policy is to ensure you are insured for the right amount – this is what insurers call the 'sum insured' or 'limit of indemnity'. Over the past year, you may have bought a brand-new bicycle and a couple of other items, all of which means you will need to adjust the contents of your home insurance cover. Or maybe, the value of your car has depreciated, and you want to lower the premium you pay accordingly.

Therefore, by ensuring the correct amount, which may result in a slight premium increase, you save money in the event of a claim because under insurance, as addressed below, would not apply to the loss or damage.

2. Underinsurance

This may sound obvious, but, except for motor insurance, the value of the goods insured should equal what it would cost to replace them today, not the original purchase price. We often find that goods remain insured for their original value – for example, a leather couch bought 10 years ago would be insured for R6 000. But to replace the couch might be R20 000 today.

For this reason, insurance companies usually automatically adjust your sum insured each year so that the covered amount keeps pace with inflation. This should be made clear in your policy document, but the adjustment done by the insurer may not be sufficient, and you may have to increase it further.

3. The structure of your home

If you’ve renovated your home and therefore enhanced the value of your home by, as an example , redoing your kitchen, bathroom or installing a swimming pool, you need to increase the amount your house is insured for. Your house (its structure) and your belongings (the contents of your home) must be insured at their replacement value – that is, what it will cost you, at the time of a claim, to replace/rebuild the building (your home) or belongings with similar, new structures or items.

4. Your car

Your car should be insured at a 'reasonable market value'. Reasonable market value is the retail value, which is what a dealer would sell it for, considering its age, mileage, car condition, and any extras. If you’re wondering what your car is worth, contact your broker or insurer directly (should you not have a broker) to work out the reasonable market value of your car.

Questions may be edited for brevity and clarity.