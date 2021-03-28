59m ago

add bookmark

One ultra-rare metal is doing much better than bitcoin this year

Eddie Spence
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

There’s one metal that’s leaving all commodities — and even Bitcoin — in the dust this year. The challenge for investors is buying it.

Iridium, one of the rarest precious metals and mined as a byproduct of platinum and palladium, has surged 131% since the start of January, far beating Bitcoin’s 85% gain. It has rallied on supply disruptions in the past year and rising demand for use in electronic screens, refiner Heraeus Group said.

South Africa is a major producer of iridium.

With a market much smaller than its more famous sister metals, production issues can have a big impact on prices. Betting on it is difficult too, as demand is dominated by industrial users. Iridium isn’t traded on a bourse or through exchange-traded funds, retail buyers are limited to ingots from a handful of dealers and the few major investors dealing in it go straight to producers.

iridium

"The lead time on the supply side is too long to increase supply in a timely fashion,” said Jay Tatum, a portfolio manager at Valent Asset Management. “The only near-term solution is higher prices to get people to sell their existing holdings."

Iridium, which is also used in spark plugs, has climbed to $6 000 an ounce, according to Johnson Matthey Plc data.

That makes it more than three times more expensive than gold.

Part of iridium’s appeal comes from the limited investment in production of platinum, which is largely used in autocatalysts to curb emissions, while investors weigh potential increases in platinum demand from new hydrogen technologies against a shift to electric vehicles.

The outlook for tight supply also helped drive up prices of other platinum-group metals. Palladium is about 9% below an all-time high, rhodium reached a record $29 800 an ounce this week and ruthenium has rallied to an almost 13-year high.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
USD/ZAR
14.95
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.66
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.65
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.43
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(0.0)
Gold
1,732.47
(0.0)
Silver
25.06
(0.0)
Platinum
1,187.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
64.57
(+4.2)
Palladium
2,677.39
(0.0)
All Share
66,834
(+3.2)
Top 40
61,244
(+3.3)
Financial 15
12,147
(+2.5)
Industrial 25
87,918
(+2.3)
Resource 10
67,491
(+5.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1173 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2942 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1587 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest...

24 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest my money?
MONEY CLINIC | I have received a R70 000 retrenchment payout. How should I manage...

20 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have received a R70 000 retrenchment payout. How should I manage my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?

13 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50K to invest. Can I live off the interest within 10 years?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo