PODCAST | SA Money Report: A new CEO today, transformation tomorrow. Is Absa keeping it together?

Fin24's weekly SA Money Report provides bite-size takes on financial and business stories, along with a deep dive into the story of the week.
Fin24

This week, SA Money Report focuses on the controversy around the appointment of Arrie Rautenbach as Absa CEO. 

The Public Investment Corporation - a stakeholder in Absa - and the Black Management Forum have both reacted strongly to the appointment, saying it suggests a reversal of transformation in the bank's leadership. The appointment also follows Absa's divorce from previous CEO Daniel Mminele. 

Helping us to understand what is going on at one of the top four banks in SA is Fin24's financial services writer Londiwe Buthelezi. 

