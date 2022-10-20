PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

Fin24's weekly SA Money Report provides bite-size takes on financial and business stories, along with a deep dive into the story of the week.
A historic wine estate, a seaside mansion, art worth millions, a Lexus, jewellery, guns and, at the centre of it all, the now infamous and reclusive Marcus Jooste, the alleged mastermind of an accounting scandal that led to the most significant corporate crash in South Africa's history.
In a very special Steinhoff edition of SA Money Report, we examine the SA Reserve Bank's recent surprise moves against Jooste.
We've covered every significant development in the Steinhoff saga on the SA Money Report since this show's inception - and the person who has always led us through this circuitous landscape of fraud and dodgy executives, News24 Business' investigative genius Jan Cronje, is back.
