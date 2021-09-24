16m ago

PODCAST | SA Money Report: Measuring the effects of UK's baffling decision to keep SA on its red list

Fin24's weekly SA Money Report provides bite-size takes on financial and business stories, along with a deep dive into the story of the week.
In this week's episode of Fin24's SA Money Report, we delve in the effects of SA's continued presence on the UK's red list.

The uproar in South Africa has been immense, especially from business and those in the tourism industry – especially given that the UK is South Africa’s biggest tourist market. Some have gone as far to say that the frankly baffling decision to keep SA on the list, which enforces stringent travel regulations, is discrimination, and even a form of colonialism. 

Helping us to make sense of this is Fin24's Carin Smith. 

Fin24's aim with this new, weekly series is to take complex issues and break them down in a way that gives listeners an insight into a world that can often be impenetrable, either because of really dense figures, ratios and percentages - or because you need to navigate obscure financial terminology. 

New episodes of the show, hosted by Fin24 deputy editor Ahmed Areff, will be released every Friday. 

