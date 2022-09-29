PODCAST | SA Money Report: Probing why eThekwini's taking the nuclear option in Eskom divorce plan

In typical South African fashion - when you say nuclear here, we think of former president Jacob Zuma and corruption.

So it was surprising when it emerged last week that eThekwini apparently wants to pursue nuclear as one of the ways it wants to live its single life after planning to divorce Eskom in a couple of years time.

Helping us to figure out why Durban wants to play with radioactivity is News24 Business' climate reporter Lameez Omarjee