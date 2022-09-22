PODCAST | SA Money Report: Untangling 'blackmail' and vindication at the AG's office

While state capture hollowed out some of our state-owned companies like Eskom and Transnet, we always fell back on our Chapter 9 institutions like the Public Protector and the Auditor-General to protect us and support constitutional democracy.



While the office of the Public Protector is facing its fair share of issues and allegations now - especially centred around the suspended Busisiwe Mkhwebane - it's the Auditor-General whom most have put their faith in now - especially to highlight issues of misspending, irregular, fruitless or wasteful expenditure, or to hold state institutions to account.

Well-respected Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke recently faced a barrage of allegations from an employee who also allegedly attempted to blackmail her.

Helping us to untangle the allegations and how Maluleke was vindicated is News24's parliamentary and labour reporter Khulekani Magubane.





