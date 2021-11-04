ANALYSIS | Eight things to look out for in the medium-term budget

While the upcoming medium-term budget will show that tax income was stronger than expected, the size of SA’s debt burden and expenditure risks remain large, writes Sanisha Packirisamy.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will table his first Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Parliament on 11 November.



Here are some of the most noteworthy developments that should be kept in mind:

1. Commodity price windfall boosts revenues

Surging commodity prices and a sharper-than-anticipated rebound in economic growth have led to an upside surprise in government revenues.

Year-on-year (y/y) growth in government revenues on a fiscal year-to-date (FYTD) basis rose 41.4% in September 2021. This far exceeded the five-year average recorded between FY15/16 and FY19/20 (for the corresponding period). We have excluded FY20/21 for the historical comparison given the damaging effects of the pandemic (and resultant government induced lockdowns) on fiscal revenues.

With the level of lockdown restrictions being eased to level two by August 2020, the September 2021 data likely reflects less distortion caused by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The FYTD growth rate is also significantly higher than what government proposed for the full FY (11.6% y/y) in the February 2021 national budget.

This chart shows that the majority of government tax revenue streams have surprised to the upside:

The largest overshoot FYTD has been in the corporate income tax (CIT) segment, where 71.4% of the budgeted amount for FY21/22 has already been collected. On average (FY15/16 to FY19/20), only 46% of the full fiscal year would have been collected halfway through the fiscal year.

A boom in commodity prices has boosted corporate income tax payments and mining royalties. Absa estimates mining royalties could be as high as R29 billion.

According to RMBMS, the mining sector usually contributes between 5% and 10% of total corporate taxes, but it estimates that the mining sector will contribute around 25% of corporate taxes this year given the lofty rise in SA’s exported commodity prices. This is corroborated by the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) data on operating surplus, which shows that the mining sector’s contribution to economy-wide operating surplus is one standard deviation higher than the longer-term average calculated since 1993.

CIT collections are lumpy throughout the year given that many companies have their financial year end in June or December. On average, nearly half of all CIT collected in the year is collected during those two months.

Although the rate of deterioration in SA’s fiscal situation has abated markedly, the recent rollover in the prices of SA’s commodity exports highlights the risk to the temporary nature of the commodity price windfall. In our view, with no additional permanent revenue structures in place, risks to fiscal consolidation remain in the medium to longer term.

PIT has also surprised to the upside despite the level of employment not having fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. While lower-income earners have been disproportionally hit during the pandemic, upper-income earners have fared relatively well (fewer jobs have been lost in the skilled areas of the economy), and as such, this could have contributed to the outperformance of PIT relative to Treasury’s February 2021 targets.

Improved compliance with the SA Revenue Services may have in addition played a role, although this is harder to quantify. Higher levels of government spending on social grants and income support further provided a buffer for households, while higher-than-budgeted public sector wages (due to a generous cash bonus) likely also strengthened PIT collections.

Despite employment lagging the economic recovery, wages bounced back quicker than anticipated.

The disparate recovery between upper- and lower-income earners may also explain the smaller outperformance in Vat relative to PIT.

International taxes have had the weakest performance given the compression in imports, partly driven by weak levels of fixed investment. Meanwhile, revenue streams, such as excise duties which were the most exposed to tight lockdown restrictions, have undergone a notable recovery.

Although the growth rate in government expenditure for the first half of the current fiscal year (5.4%) is below that of the average experienced between FY15/16 and FY19/20 (8.2%), the run rate is still ahead of Treasury’s expectations of negative 1.6%, as sketched out in the February 2021 national budget.

Part of this overrun in expenditure can possibly be explained by the R34 billion stimulus package announced by the president and a R20 billion overshoot in the civil servant wage bill, although government has asserted this amount will be budget neutral and reprioritised from other areas of the budget.

Given previous rounds of reprioritisation, it is becoming trickier to find obvious areas where expenditure cuts can be made without negatively affecting service delivery.

2. Improvement in fiscal and debt ratios

SA’s fiscal and debt profile have improved markedly, partly owing to the recent benchmarking and rebasing exercise undertaken by Statistics (Stats) SA, which resulted in an upward revision in nominal GDP of 11%.

On average, the benchmarking and rebasing exercise shaved 0.5% off from the historical fiscal deficit profile between FY09/10 and FY20/21.

Similarly, on average, the benchmarking and rebasing exercise has lowered the historical fiscal deficit profile between FY09/10 and FY20/21 by 4.4%.

Aside from the upward revision in nominal GDP, government’s projected fiscal and debt ratios are expected to look healthier given better-than-expected revenue prospects for the current fiscal year, driven by an outperformance in mining revenues on the back of a strong boom in commodity prices.

The SARB has revised its budget deficit for FY21/22 to 6.5% (relative to the median Bloomberg consensus estimate of 7.1% and Treasury’s February 2021 estimate of 9%) and 5.7% for FY22/23 (relative to the median Bloomberg consensus estimate of 6.3% and Treasury’s February 2021 estimate of 7.4%).

3. Treasury’s resolve to restrain spending tested

The Social Assistance Programmes and Systems Review report by the World Bank suggests that SA is one of the biggest spenders, globally, on social assistance as a share of GDP.

At 3.3% of GDP, SA spends 2.9 times the global median on social assistance. This share is the fourth-highest in Sub-Saharan Africa and the tenth highest across 124 countries, globally. The report found that SA spent 6.5 times the median share of GDP on school feeding and 6.3 times the median share on public works.

Relative to other upper-middle income countries, SA spent 6.2 times the median country on social pensions and 4.7 times the median on unconditional cash transfers.

Towards the end of July 2021, the president announced that the R350 Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant would be reinstated until the end of March 2022. The Department of Social Development reported 9.5 million people have been approved for the SRD grant. Many academics and civil society groups are arguing for a permanent expansion of the grant system to draw people, who had previously been excluded from state assistance, into the broader social protection network.

The latest September 2021 National Poverty Lines publication by Stats SA highlighted R624 per month as the food poverty line or extreme poverty line (an estimated 5.5 million households do not have enough money to afford the minimum required daily calorific intake), R890 as the lower-bound poverty line (households sacrifice some basic food needs to meet non-food requirements) and R1 335 as the upper-bound poverty line (includes non-food requirements, but basic food needs are met).

The September 2021 report by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group found that the National Minimum Wage for a General Worker (tasks include cleaning, delivery, packing) in September 2021 was R3 643.92. If transport to work and back of R1 260 and electricity of R731.50 are subtracted, only R1 652.42 is left to secure all other expenses of the household. The group then estimates for the average Black SA household, only one person works and supports an average of 4.3 people. This leaves R384.28 per family member, which is below the food poverty line of R624 per month. JP Morgan estimates that at R350 per person, a permanent expansion of the grant system would add around R30 billion (0.5% of GDP) to total expenditure. If a grant level matching the lower-bound poverty line was decided upon, it would add R60 billion or 1% of GDP to expenditure.

The Citizen reported on a Draft Anti-Poverty Strategy document authored by government, dated September 2021 (and made public by GroundUp), which proposed the introduction of a family grant.

This grant would be offered to one million households in the first year and gradually increased by one million each year until those under the national poverty line are covered. This grant would replace the SRD (and eventually consolidate with the child support grant), but this could leave a number of unemployed people destitute in the interim. The report outlines that the Treasury’s Health and Development Team commissioned a study to evaluate different forms of social assistance, but the report suggests a proposal for a family/household grant would have the most meaningful impact.

The other options included:

• Child-support grant top-ups: Cost = an additional R27.4 billion above the R746.8 billion in spending (average grant value per beneficiary of R1 243)

• Basic income grant: Cost = R194 billion (average grant value per beneficiary of R624)• SRD grant: Cost = R194 billion (average grant value per beneficiary of R350)

• Family poverty grant: Cost of three different options ranging from R58.7 billion (R980 per beneficiary) to R84.56 billion (R1 413 per beneficiary)

• Scaled up Community Works Programme: Cost R17.3 million (average grant value per beneficiary of R1 446)

In terms of funding, the report merely highlights the annual budget of R1.21 trillion allocated to social services. If a more permanent expansion of the grant system is decided upon, it is likely that a more permanent revenue stream may have to be considered to limit the drag on the fiscus.

4. Upside risk to the public sector wage bill

The Constitutional Court has not yet issued its ruling on government’s decision to not pay the third year of the 2018 wage deal. While it is our base case that the Constitutional Court will rule in favour of government, Absa notes that an additional R80 billion to R85 billion in wage expenditure, to cover the backpay, would materialise if the case goes the other way.

Meanwhile, Treasury estimates the 2021 wage settlement, including a 1.5% salary increase and a cash bonus (averaging R1 360 per month depending on pay grade), will add about R20 billion to government’s expenditure on wages. According to the Daily Maverick, the non-pensionable cash increase added 15% more to wages for those in the lowest four income-earning categories.

In response to a parliamentary question, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana replied the budget for FY22/23 only catered for a 1.5% pay progression, implying that anything negotiated above this would have to come from a reprioritisation in budgetary allocations. However, after several rounds of slashing the goods and services budget, further reprioritisation in the budget allocation may have a negative impact on service delivery, in our view. Therefore, wage settlements above budget continue to pose an upside threat to government expenditure.

Employment levels across both the private and the public sector have not yet recovered since the onset of the pandemic. Government’s approach to reducing the headcount in the public sector workforce has generally been one reliant on natural attrition, a freeze in headcount and incentives for early retirement. The natural attrition approach risks more skilled individuals leaving over time, reducing government’s capacity in certain sectors.

According to the Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, the first phase of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan created 550 000 jobs. Treasury has allocated an additional R11 billion to the second phase, which includes the establishment of a new social employment fund and a special focus on youth employment and skills development. It is yet to be clarified whether this additional allocation will be funded from the expected revenue overshoot.

A paper by SA-TIED (Southern Africa – Towards Inclusive Economic Development) entitled “Public service wage bill and economic growth: Evidence from SA” suggests that unlike many other developed and developing countries, which show a negative relationship between an increase in the public sector wage bill and economic growth, a small positive relationship exists in SA.

Nevertheless, this positive correlation is far smaller than the effect of other government services on economic growth and as such higher spending on public sector wages creates a crowding out effect.

The study found that a 1% increase in spending on:

• The wage bill adds 0.02% to economic growth

• Education adds 0.68% to growth

• Public safety and order adds 0.12% to growth

• Investment adds 0.24% to growth

• Social protection adds 0.14% to growth

5. Unbudgeted bailouts

SoEs play a critical role in SA’s economy. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) found that SA has one of the highest public ownership of firms.

This influences the competitiveness of intermediate goods. Given the operational and financial underperformance of many of these public entities, this has had a negative consequence for the cost of doing business in SA.

Eskom

Eskom’s financial results for financial year 20/21 released on 31 August 2021 showed that the group incurred an after-tax loss of R18.9 billion. Interest bearing debt reduced from R483 billion to R401 billion, partly owing to a R56 billion cash injection from government.

Although Eskom has entered into a payment agreement with 12 out of the 20 defaulting municipalities, municipal debt arrears have climbed to R35.3 billion. Eskom’s headcount has improved from 44 000 to 42 000 but remains higher than management’s estimated ideal level of 35 000. This reduction in headcount has aided a lowering of the average employee cost from R775 000 to R735 000.

According to Futuregrowth, Eskom’s wage bill accounts for more than 16% of Eskom’s revenue. While certain inefficiencies are likely to be rectified through the unbundling exercise of the energy utility, Eskom remains highly dependent on government.

Futuregrowth has stated the utility’s management has alluded to further necessary government assistance of about R200 billion.

SA Airways (SAA)

In addition, a number of finance-constrained SoEs are likely to request further aid from government. Although a consortium now owns 51% of SAA, the embattled state airline still faces challenges. Staff were on strike only three weeks after flights resumed.

According to Ch-aviation, by the end of September 2021, SAA had still not gained access to the R3 billion that the Consortium was expected to inject over the next three years for the airline’s operating costs. For the airline’s restart, SAA accessed R500 million working capital from the R10.5 billion government bailout. Mango Airlines, which entered voluntary administration at the end of July 2021, will further be accessing R2.7 billion of the R10.5 billion bailout, reducing the money available for SAA.

6. Momentum behind structural reforms

Since the tabling of the February 2020 national budget, a number of growth-enhancing political and economic reforms have been announced.

Energy

• Regulations were amended to allow municipalities (those in good financial standing) to procure energy from independent power producers, allowing them to sidestep Eskom.

• Although the unbundling process has begun at Eskom, it is at risk of missing the deadline (December 2021) for the legal separation into three entities.

• The cap for self-generation has been lifted to 100MW, which is expected to unleash more domestic investment, particularly by the mining and minerals sector. During an engagement with JP Morgan, energy expert, Professor Anton Eberhard, estimated a minimum of 1GW of solar PV (photovoltaic) would come online in 2022, with an annual investment growth rate of 20% in a conservative scenario.

• Government recently released the results of the fifth round of the renewable energy independent power producer procurement (REIPPP) programme. 25 projects have been announced, which will amount to planned capacity of 2 582 MW. Nevertheless, Eberhard suggests these projects could take between 12 and 24 months to construct.

• The country has recently secured a commitment of R130 billion of highly concessional climate financing from developed countries to aid SA’s transition from coal to cleaner forms of energy.

• Nevertheless, with legal battles ensuing over emergency procurement, load shedding remains a plausible reality for the short to medium term.

Logistics

The announcement that the Transnet National Ports Authority has been established as an independent subsidiary of Transnet will allow for private investment to partner with government to scale up capacity for container traffic and to aid a reduction in logistic costs.

Investment attractiveness

Treasury previously announced an intention to lower the CIT rate by 1% to 27% which could encourage inward investment into SA.

Governance drive

• Among anti-corruption strides made against other less high-profile individuals, the more notable move was the suspension of Ace Magashule from the ruling party in May 2021.

• Seven Department of Health officials were placed on suspension because of the Special Investigating Unit’s report into the Digital Vibes Scandal.

• Government launched a new Public Administration Ethics, Integrity and Disciplinary Technical Assistance Unit to monitor the conduct of lifestyle audits of public service employees.

• Government plans to enforce new rules on how municipalities hire their staff to reduce cadre deployment.

Despite these above-mentioned reform efforts, a number of underlying measures in the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicator (WGI) for SA have yet to show a marked improvement.

7. Fiscal responsibility pays off

In 2020, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) country report on SA stated that SA’s "authorities intend to seek consensus for the introduction of a fiscal rule to target a debt objective and complement the existing primary expenditure ceiling, thus adapting the fiscal framework to the now critical debt reduction objective".

The IMF’s October 2021 Fiscal Monitor made the point that highly credible fiscal frameworks improve access to financial markets and countries with higher levels of credibility tend to face lower interest rates on government bonds.

Based on 23 advanced economies and nine emerging markets from 2001 to 2019, excluding announcements made during the global financial crisis and in years of sovereign debt crisis. Error bands represent the one-standard-deviation confidence interval.

Countries with higher levels of fiscal credibility are seen to be those which have a smaller gap between the official budget projections and those made by private forecasters. Countries with a fiscal council (independent economic forecasting), a debt rule or a budget balance rule all tend to experience a smaller gap.

The IMF explains that for low-income developing countries and fragile states, sound budgeting processes, solid medium-term forecasts, financial controls and adequate reporting mechanisms are important to enhance fiscal responsibility. Meanwhile, the IMF believes that better designed medium-term frameworks, comprehensive budgets and improved risk analysis and risk management can enhance the credibility of fiscal policies in advanced and emerging countries.

The exercise assumes an initial debt of 75% of GDP, coupled with a shock that sends debt 15% higher in a single year. The analysis covers 55 countries over 1970–2018.

The IMF outlines that countries with fiscal rules tended to have higher primary balances and higher structural primary balances. It further showed that fiscal authorities constrained by debt rules were more likely to take measures that prevented a further ramp in the debt ratio and this contributed significantly to debt stability.

8. Implications for SA’s sovereign rating

Although the gap in activity in SA with its pre-pandemic level has narrowed at a faster pace than expected, there is still slack in the economy. In its Monetary Policy Committee statement for September 2021, the SARB indicated its forecast of the negative output gap of 2% currently would narrow 0.2% by 2023. Similarly, Stats SA’s capacity utilisation measure recovered from the dip of 60.1% in the second quarter of 2020 to 79% a year later, but this remains below the long-term average of 81.3%.

While fiscal and debt ratios have improved since the latest rating reviews by the major rating agencies, the size of SA’s debt burden is still large and risks to restraining expenditures and increased allocations to struggling state-owned enterprise remain high.

Standard and Poor’s rating agency has noted risks to the sustainability of the economic recovery, including a sharp decline in key exported commodity prices, a resurgence in Covid-19 and the potential for a shortfall in vaccines.

Fitch rating agency agrees with the projection that a robust economic performance and stronger-than-expected government revenues will lead to a smaller government budget deficit ratio than what government forecasted in February 2021, but it highlighted challenges to the consolidation in debt levels in the medium-term and sees the direction of debt as problematic.

Fitch noted that SA’s revised government debt-to-GDP ratio for FY20/21 is lower than estimated in February 2021, but the level remains much higher than the 59% median for BB-rated sovereigns for 2020. Fitch remains concerned about the uncertainty of the path of spending in the medium term arising from a one-year public sector wage deal instead of the norm of a three-year wage deal as well as the push for pro-poor spending, which may not be covered by current revenue measures.

Although SA’s fiscal and debt ratios are likely to show a notable improvement, debt remains at elevated levels and the pace of reform efforts remains modest against a backdrop of pedestrian growth. Given sticky medium-term fiscal and growth risks, we believe the bias to SA’s sovereign rating outlook is to the downside in the medium term, despite an improved near-term outlook.

Sanisha Packirisamy is an economist with Momentum Investments. Views are her own.