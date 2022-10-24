ANALYSIS | What to expect from this week's medium-term budget

A mild downward revision to near-term growth forecasts but a more sizeable upward revision to medium-term inflation projections will likely result in a higher estimate of nominal GDP. This is likely to boost Treasury’s revenue assumptions, particularly for the current fiscal year. In February this year, Treasury assumed a tax buoyancy ratio (relationship between tax revenue and GDP) of 1.09 for fiscal year (FY) 2022/23 and 1.06 for the following two fiscal years.

Treasury’s inflation forecasts are likely to be upwardly revised to reflect additional supply chain disruptions and upward pressure on agricultural and energy commodity markets, triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war (see chart 2).

We suspect there is some downside risk to Treasury’s February 2022 growth forecasts (see chart 1), particularly for 2022, given the increased incidence of load shedding, strike activity affecting SA’s transport and export sectors and a weaker global backdrop.

The February 2022 national budget was tabled shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine. Subsequently, growth forecasts were revised lower across the globe while inflation estimates soared on the back of an additional shock to commodity markets.

2. Revenue overrun

Growth in government revenues is outperforming Treasury’s February 2022 estimate due to a higher nominal GDP outcome and strong corporate income taxes, largely owing to favourable commodity prices underpinning mining profitability.

In February, Treasury estimated government revenues for the current fiscal year (FY2022/23) would grow at 2.5%, significantly below the five-year pre-Covid-19 average of 7.9%. However, year-to-date calculations show government revenues for the first five months of the current fiscal year to be 10.3% higher relative to the same period in FY2021/22 (see chart 3).

Growth in a number of contributing tax revenue components is running ahead of the budgeted full fiscal year growth projections. Personal income tax (PIT) is growing at 8.4% fiscal year-to-date (FYTD), relative to government’s February 2022 estimate of 6.2% for FY2022/23 as a whole (see chart 4).

While Treasury projected a conservative 15.2% year-on-year decline in corporate income taxes (CIT) for this fiscal year, the current YTD run rate exceeds this significantly at 14.7%. Similarly, the run rate in FYTD revenue collections for property taxes, dividend withholding taxes (DWT), excise duties and international taxes are running ahead of the full-year growth projections. Excise duties are growing off a low base given lockdown restrictions which affected the sale of alcohol and tobacco products.

On the contrary, value-added taxes (VAT) are growing at 11.9% year-on-year FYTD, which falls short of Treasury’s full-year estimate of 14.6%. Within VAT, domestic VAT and import VAT are running ahead of schedule, but so is the growth in VAT refunds which detracts from net VAT collections.

Chart 5 shows that many of government’s major tax revenue streams have surprised to the upside. Based on the five-year average leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic, an average 35.8% of full-year CIT has generally been collected at this point of the fiscal cycle (five months into the fiscal year). On a YTD basis for FY2022/23, however, 53% of CIT is already in government’s kitty (see chart 5). The YTD collection also appears to be significantly ahead of schedule for DWT, property taxes and international taxes.

In contrast, VAT and fuel levies seem to be lagging relative to the average pre-Covid-19 collection cycle.

Fuel levies have underperformed due to the temporary relief granted by government in lieu of high fuel costs. Initially, the fuel subsidy was implemented in a fiscally neutral manner for two months, but subsidies were extended for an additional two months at a fiscal cost of R4.5 billion.

The outperformance in CIT stems primarily from favourable commodity prices which have lifted mining revenues. Mining revenue collections as a share of total CIT have risen to a peak of 20.5%. The largest contributor of CIT is the financial services industry (including insurance and real estate), which contributed 30.1% of total CIT in FY2021/22. Transport and trade followed as the next biggest contributors at 7.4% and 10.8% of total CIT, respectively, collected in FY2021/22.

Although commodity prices have rolled over from their peak levels in 2021, they have recovered from their latest trough and remain significantly higher than the beginning of 2019 (see chart 6). Nevertheless, a weakening in the global backdrop could temper the strong run rate in tax revenues for the remainder of the FY2022/23 fiscal year.

Given that a large portion of the corporate tax income upside has come from the mining sector, more intense load shedding and the potential for more protracted industrial action by Transnet employees could affect the profitability of SA’s mining houses. This, in turn, could lead to a deceleration in the growth rate of mining tax revenues.

VAT collections could also come under pressure given increasing consumer headwinds, including elevated inflation, slowing asset price inflation and depressed sentiment. While consumer headwinds may also affect PIT collections, mild employment growth (jobs grew by 1.8% y/y in the first half of 2022) and decent wage growth (Andrew Levy Employment Publications cited a 6.1% average wage settlement in the first half of the year) could provide some offset. Moreover, ongoing revenue collection improvements at the SA Revenue Service (SARS) could additionally help to partly offset the negative effects of mounting consumer obstacles to PIT collections.

We are not expecting any new tax announcements to be made in the near term, outside of potential fiscal drag for the higher-income-earning groups and possibly additional duties on alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

The current high price of fuel also makes it difficult to impose significant additional levies on fuel consumption. In our view, the expected revenue overrun, driven by higher-than-anticipated nominal GDP growth and commodity prices, should help to accommodate some of the increases on the expenditure side in the near term. Outside of taxes, government revenues should be boosted by mining royalties and revenue from SA’s spectrum auction. In March 2022, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) confirmed that revenue collected from the auction amounted to R14.4 billion and this amount would go towards the national fiscus. Moreover, SBG Securities points to improvements in capacity at the SARS, adding to revenue gains.

Analysts in the market are projecting a sizeable revenue overrun of around R80 billion to R120 billion for FY2022/23 and between R40 billion and R60 billion for FY2023/24.

The pace of government expenditure (3.3% y/y, YTD) is also slower than the February 2022 prediction of 4.2% for the full fiscal year. Although the pace of expenditure YTD has been modest relative to projections made earlier in the year, Absa suggests that government spending typically ramps up in the second half of the fiscal year due to the slow start in capital projects. According to Absa, on a FYTD basis, departments such as Water and Sanitation and the SA Police Service have only spent 15.8% and 18.8% of their capital budgets, respectively.

While the contingency reserve may be used to cater for additional spending, there is upside risk to overspending on public sector wages and additional allocations for social grants and SOEs.

In our opinion, given previous rounds of reprioritisation, it is becoming trickier to find obvious areas where expenditure can be cut without negatively affecting service delivery. Treasury has noted that the number of officials in the education, health as well as policing and state security departments is already low relative to the SA population.