ANALYSIS | What to expect from this week's medium-term budget

With many of government’s major tax revenue streams surprising on the upside, no new tax announcements are expected, write Momentum Investments' Herman van Papendorp and Sanisha Packirisamy.
They reflect on the seven "Rs" in the Medium-term Budget Policy Statement, which will be delivered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.
1. Revisions to macroeconomic assumptions
The February 2022 national budget was tabled shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine. Subsequently, growth forecasts were revised lower across the globe while inflation estimates soared on the back of an additional shock to commodity markets.
We suspect there is some downside risk to Treasury’s February 2022 growth forecasts (see chart 1), particularly for 2022, given the increased incidence of load shedding, strike activity affecting SA’s transport and export sectors and a weaker global backdrop.
Treasury’s inflation forecasts are likely to be upwardly revised to reflect additional supply chain disruptions and upward pressure on agricultural and energy commodity markets, triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war (see chart 2).
A mild downward revision to near-term growth forecasts but a more sizeable upward revision to medium-term inflation projections will likely result in a higher estimate of nominal GDP. This is likely to boost Treasury’s revenue assumptions, particularly for the current fiscal year. In February this year, Treasury assumed a tax buoyancy ratio (relationship between tax revenue and GDP) of 1.09 for fiscal year (FY) 2022/23 and 1.06 for the following two fiscal years.
2. Revenue overrun
Growth in government revenues is outperforming Treasury’s February 2022 estimate due to a higher nominal GDP outcome and strong corporate income taxes, largely owing to favourable commodity prices underpinning mining profitability.
In February, Treasury estimated government revenues for the current fiscal year (FY2022/23) would grow at 2.5%, significantly below the five-year pre-Covid-19 average of 7.9%. However, year-to-date calculations show government revenues for the first five months of the current fiscal year to be 10.3% higher relative to the same period in FY2021/22 (see chart 3).
Growth in a number of contributing tax revenue components is running ahead of the budgeted full fiscal year growth projections. Personal income tax (PIT) is growing at 8.4% fiscal year-to-date (FYTD), relative to government’s February 2022 estimate of 6.2% for FY2022/23 as a whole (see chart 4).
While Treasury projected a conservative 15.2% year-on-year decline in corporate income taxes (CIT) for this fiscal year, the current YTD run rate exceeds this significantly at 14.7%. Similarly, the run rate in FYTD revenue collections for property taxes, dividend withholding taxes (DWT), excise duties and international taxes are running ahead of the full-year growth projections. Excise duties are growing off a low base given lockdown restrictions which affected the sale of alcohol and tobacco products.
On the contrary, value-added taxes (VAT) are growing at 11.9% year-on-year FYTD, which falls short of Treasury’s full-year estimate of 14.6%. Within VAT, domestic VAT and import VAT are running ahead of schedule, but so is the growth in VAT refunds which detracts from net VAT collections.
Chart 5 shows that many of government’s major tax revenue streams have surprised to the upside. Based on the five-year average leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic, an average 35.8% of full-year CIT has generally been collected at this point of the fiscal cycle (five months into the fiscal year). On a YTD basis for FY2022/23, however, 53% of CIT is already in government’s kitty (see chart 5). The YTD collection also appears to be significantly ahead of schedule for DWT, property taxes and international taxes.
In contrast, VAT and fuel levies seem to be lagging relative to the average pre-Covid-19 collection cycle.
Fuel levies have underperformed due to the temporary relief granted by government in lieu of high fuel costs. Initially, the fuel subsidy was implemented in a fiscally neutral manner for two months, but subsidies were extended for an additional two months at a fiscal cost of R4.5 billion.
The outperformance in CIT stems primarily from favourable commodity prices which have lifted mining revenues. Mining revenue collections as a share of total CIT have risen to a peak of 20.5%. The largest contributor of CIT is the financial services industry (including insurance and real estate), which contributed 30.1% of total CIT in FY2021/22. Transport and trade followed as the next biggest contributors at 7.4% and 10.8% of total CIT, respectively, collected in FY2021/22.
Although commodity prices have rolled over from their peak levels in 2021, they have recovered from their latest trough and remain significantly higher than the beginning of 2019 (see chart 6). Nevertheless, a weakening in the global backdrop could temper the strong run rate in tax revenues for the remainder of the FY2022/23 fiscal year.
Given that a large portion of the corporate tax income upside has come from the mining sector, more intense load shedding and the potential for more protracted industrial action by Transnet employees could affect the profitability of SA’s mining houses. This, in turn, could lead to a deceleration in the growth rate of mining tax revenues.
VAT collections could also come under pressure given increasing consumer headwinds, including elevated inflation, slowing asset price inflation and depressed sentiment. While consumer headwinds may also affect PIT collections, mild employment growth (jobs grew by 1.8% y/y in the first half of 2022) and decent wage growth (Andrew Levy Employment Publications cited a 6.1% average wage settlement in the first half of the year) could provide some offset. Moreover, ongoing revenue collection improvements at the SA Revenue Service (SARS) could additionally help to partly offset the negative effects of mounting consumer obstacles to PIT collections.
The current high price of fuel also makes it difficult to impose significant additional levies on fuel consumption. In our view, the expected revenue overrun, driven by higher-than-anticipated nominal GDP growth and commodity prices, should help to accommodate some of the increases on the expenditure side in the near term. Outside of taxes, government revenues should be boosted by mining royalties and revenue from SA’s spectrum auction. In March 2022, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) confirmed that revenue collected from the auction amounted to R14.4 billion and this amount would go towards the national fiscus. Moreover, SBG Securities points to improvements in capacity at the SARS, adding to revenue gains.
Analysts in the market are projecting a sizeable revenue overrun of around R80 billion to R120 billion for FY2022/23 and between R40 billion and R60 billion for FY2023/24.
The pace of government expenditure (3.3% y/y, YTD) is also slower than the February 2022 prediction of 4.2% for the full fiscal year. Although the pace of expenditure YTD has been modest relative to projections made earlier in the year, Absa suggests that government spending typically ramps up in the second half of the fiscal year due to the slow start in capital projects. According to Absa, on a FYTD basis, departments such as Water and Sanitation and the SA Police Service have only spent 15.8% and 18.8% of their capital budgets, respectively.
While the contingency reserve may be used to cater for additional spending, there is upside risk to overspending on public sector wages and additional allocations for social grants and SOEs.
In our opinion, given previous rounds of reprioritisation, it is becoming trickier to find obvious areas where expenditure can be cut without negatively affecting service delivery. Treasury has noted that the number of officials in the education, health as well as policing and state security departments is already low relative to the SA population.
3. Risks to the expenditure profile
The pace of government spending is likely to ramp up on the back of the final wage deal (yet to be concluded at the time of writing) between government and public sector unions. Acting Minister of Public Service and Administration Thulas Nxesi, and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, issued a statement reiterating government’s intention to ensure that the wage bill is sustainable, even though they are sympathetic to workers’ demands in light of the rising cost of living.
Government has offered public sector unions a 3% pensionable salary adjustment and a continuation of the cash gratuity (R1 000 a month) until 31 March 2023, which is higher than what was originally budgeted for in February 2022 (see chart 7). Treasury had pencilled in a 2.6% increase for FY2022/23, which included a 1.5% pay progression and an extension of the R1 000 a month cash gratuity.
Government noted that unaffordable increases in the past have resulted in fewer teachers, nurses and police officers despite the demand for these services having increased. The initial demand from unions was pitched at 10% but then went as low as 6.5%. Nedbank calculates that a wage increase of 6.5% would add R28 billion on top of the budgeted amount set in February 2022 for FY2022/23, R81 billion for FY2023/24 and R103 billion for FY2024/25.
Media reported that the Public Servants’ Association (representing more than 235 000 workers) would issue a notice to strike by 17 October if government has not met their demands. Absa estimates that each 1% of pay increase for public sector workers adds R6.5 billion to government expenditure (0.1% of GDP).
Even using the conservative estimates pencilled into the February 2022 budget, public sector compensation as a share of GDP would have remained close to 10% (see chart 8).
The World Bank Bureaucracy Indicator (last measured in 2018) suggests that SA’s public wage bill is outsized relative to GDP compared to the global average (see chart 9).
The World Bank further pointed out that the wage premium in SA’s public sector relative to the private sector is much larger than the global average (see chart 10).
It is unlikely that public sector unions will agree to enter another multi-year wage agreement after the Constitutional Court dismissed an appeal brought by public sector unions after government failed to implement a pay increase, in the final year of the previous three-year wage deal (amounting to R38 billion), due to a lack of funding.
A permanent extension or increase in the Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD grant) poses another key risk to a potential overshoot in government expenditure. Despite the level of inequality in SA ranking as one of the highest in the world, SA’s budget remains highly redistributive in nature.
SA’s social wage (including spending on community development, employment programmes, health, education and social protection) averaged 57.9% of non-interest expenditure in the five fiscal years leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic. In February 2022, Treasury projected an increase to 59.4% over the medium-term expenditure framework (see chart 11).
In FY2020/21, 18.4 million social grant recipients (more than 30% of SA’s population) were registered in SA. This number has grown from the 12 million that were registered before the global financial crisis (see chart 12). In the five years leading up to the Covid-19 crisis, social grant expenditure averaged 3% of GDP. Government has forecasted an average 3.4% of GDP over the medium-term framework. However, this is likely to be higher on the back of rising social pressure to extend the SRD grant.
4. Rescuing SOEs
Although government stood firm on the issue of additional bailouts for SOEs at the medium-term budget in October 2021, we believe the adoption of a tough stance on SOEs will be tested in the medium term as a number of critical SOEs continue to struggle with operational and financial inefficiencies, corruption and mismanagement. Challenges faced by SOEs have resulted in poor service delivery, higher unemployment, low business confidence and weaker economic growth.
Following the Energy Crisis Plan announced in July by the president, financial markets are anticipating further detail on a more longer-term solution to resolving energy utility Eskom’s ~R400 billion debt burden. With Eskom tying up 30% of contingent liabilities for the state, Eskom’s turnaround strategy remains crucial to the outlook for SA government debt.
Market participants are expecting Treasury to take on between R150 billion and R250 billion of Eskom’s debt stock, which would raise government’s debt to GDP ratio (an additional 3% of GDP if the midpoint of R200 billion is transferred to government’s balance sheet) but would also cut contingent liabilities by the same amount. In addition, HSBC estimates this would add R15 billion to debt-servicing costs.
BNP Paribas notes that any funding structure of this nature would likely be conditional on a stricter adherence to the timeline to split the three business units (generation, distribution and transmission), increased operational performance and reining in bad debt.
SBG notes the possibility of a series of equity injections instead to match redemptions and interest payments over the next years. Nedbank highlighted the ES23 bond due in January 2023, with an outstanding amount of R21.7 billion, may be difficult to fund following Eskom’s expensive 7% wage increase and a further R400 increase in the housing allowance.
Total government guarantees to all SOEs dipped from 10.3% of GDP in FY2019/20 (of which Eskom accounted for 5.7% of GDP) to 9.6% in FY21/22 (of which Eskom accounted for 5.2% of GDP). Including other contingent liabilities (including the Road Accident Fund, the Unemployment Insurance Fund and claims against government departments amongst others), total contingent liabilities dropped marginally from 18.6% of GDP in FY2019/20 to 18.5% of GDP in FY2021/22. Treasury anticipates this ratio to fall to 16.9% by the end of the medium-term framework (see chart 13).
5. Risk of strike activity in the public sector
The rising cost of living and increase in strike activity have led to a rise in wage growth. According to Andrew Employment Publications, the average wage settlement in collective bargaining agreements rose to 6.1% in the first half of 2022 (in comparison to headline inflation of 6.2%), relative to 4.5% recorded for the same period a year ago and 4.4% for 2021 as a whole.
The SARB Quarterly Bulletin for September 2022 noted that 1.6 million working days were lost due to strike action in the first half of the year in comparison to 45 000 for the same period last year. The SARB stated that Andrew Levy Employment Publications attributed the major cause of industrial action in the second quarter of 2022 to wages, with strikes over wages accounting for 99% of working days lost and 85% of the number of strikes.
Wage demands at key SOEs have also risen on the back of higher food and fuel costs, which have eroded consumers’ disposable income. In July 2022, following an unprotected strike, Eskom signed a one-year wage deal for a 7% hike with three unions. Strike action had intensified load shedding and placed additional pressure on economic growth. Eskom announced this would raise the wage bill by R1 billion over the period of the agreement, which the energy utility cannot afford. Wage talks also deadlocked between the management of rail, port and pipeline company, Transnet and its workers. Industrial action ensued when workers who had initially demanded an increase of between 12% and 13.5%, rejected management’s offer of 3%. The offer was subsequently revised to 4.5% and unions adjusted their demand to 7%. The Minerals Council estimates that the export of iron ore, coal, chrome, ferrochrome and manganese are likely to be affected most.
With consumers facing higher cost pressures, it is likely that government’s February 2022 estimate for public sector compensation will be revised higher in the October 2022 medium-term budget. Analysts are pencilling in a wage increase of 3%.
The third quarter Inflation Expectations Survey conducted by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) suggests that trade unions expected wage increases to average 5.9% in the current year (see chart 14).
Outside of Eskom, funding pressures remain high at national roads agency, Sanral, and state defence company, Denel. Additional allocations could be made to these entities.
6. Rising debt ratio in the medium term
Large budget deficits since FY2009/10 have resulted in a steep rise in the stock of government debt from R805 billion in FY2009/10 to R4.3 trillion in FY2021/22. Over the same period, the associated interest bill has climbed from R57 billion to R268.3 billion.
Notwithstanding an upward adjustment to near-term nominal GDP and better fiscal decisions than in previous years, a larger-than-budgeted-for wage bill, a more permanent extension of the SRD grant and additional support to SOEs will likely drive a further deterioration in government’s debt ratio.
Moreover, downward pressure on the trajectory for real growth in economic activity remains a notable risk to debt stabilisation and as such, SA’s debt ratio may continue to edge up in the medium term. With more money allocated to the servicing of SA’s debt burden, expenditure on essential services such as health, social development and peace/security has been crowded out.
Treasury notes that this has lowered government’s ability to alleviate poverty and create a foundation for faster economic growth. The International Monetary Fund has warned that high public debt can raise the differential between the cost of servicing that debt and nominal growth in the economy (see chart 15). A surge in the gap can lead to large economic costs and rigger an unsustainable debt path. In severe cases it can lead to sovereign debt distress.
Debt-service costs accounted for 12.9% of total consolidated expenditure in FY2021/22 (see chart 16) and was one of the fastest-growing expenditure items. The amount of R268.3 billion spent on the interest bill in FY2021/22 exceeded the R249.7 billion spent on health and the R210 billion allocated to economic affairs.
Moreover, for every R1 in total tax collections, nearly 17 cents were allocated towards servicing government’s interest bill in FY2021/22. It remains imperative for government to arrest the rise in public debt to prevent an ever-increasing share of tax revenue being transferred to bondholders and to free up space to address more pressing social and economic priorities.
The consensus among analysts is for issuance to remain unchanged and for a build-up in government’s cash balances for FY2022/23.
7. Rating agencies likely to keep sovereign rating unchanged
Near-term fiscal outcomes have improved since the rating agencies last opined on SA’s sovereign rating (see table 1). In our view, the rating agencies will assess the credibility of the medium-term budget to impose fiscal discipline on the expenditure side given Treasury’s relatively conservative estimates on the revenue front. The large revenue windfall is primarily a function of commodity prices and as such it should be viewed as a positive that Treasury’s conservative estimates do not extrapolate the extra budgetary space given the potentially temporary nature of currently favourable commodity prices.
An extension in social transfers is likely to be viewed as favourable by the rating agencies insofar as they extend the social net for the most vulnerable groups in SA, but a more permanent plan on basic income support must consider government’s longer-term financing conditions and a path toward fiscal consolidation and debt stabilisation.
At this stage, we do not expect any upgrades to the sovereign rating outlook. In our view, an upgrade remains contingent on more notable progress towards alleviating constraints to SA’s longer-term potential growth rate, larger strides in alleviating unemployment and poverty or stronger fiscal consolidation efforts that result in a more favourable trajectory for the country’s debt ratio.
Herman van Papendorp is Momentum Investments' head of investment research and asset allocation, and Sanisha Packirisamy is an economist at Momentum Investments.