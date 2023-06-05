BOOK EXCERPT | Edward Kieswetter's six commandments

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has "an obsession to serve", chartered accountant and author KC Rottok Chesaina writes in his new book, The CEO X Factor. Chesaina interviewed Kieswetter and other CEOs of South Africa’s top companies to uncover the unique personality traits, business acumen and leadership values that make them so successful.

Edward Kieswetter, commissioner of the South African Revenue Services (SARS), is a fount of knowledge – natural intelligence combines with a wealth of long-earned learnings to culminate in solutions. Every question you ask him is met with an informed, well-considered reply, for which he chooses his words carefully. It’s a joy to listen to him and I cannot help but think that during his time as a lecturer at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and the Da Vinci Institute, his classes must have been packed.

I first met Edward in 2018 when the judges of the SA Professional Services Awards, an event I had conceptualised, conferred a Lifetime Achievement Award for excellence in management on him. Some years later he also appeared on the cover of an issue of my publication The African Professional.

"How is it that you ended up back at SARS," I ask when we connect for our interview. Edward worked at SARS between 2004 and 2009, where he was the founding group executive of the Large Business Centre.

"I must have some sort of attraction to the public sector," he responds with a warm, fatherly smile. "I have a natural public service mindset. It’s easy to stand on the sidelines and criticise those in government charged with service delivery. It’s harder and requires much more courage and dedication to roll up your sleeves, step into the ring and help solve the problem.

"SARS is a complex organisation and heading it is the same as heading a big corporation, regardless of the owner. Ultimately, you’re answerable to stakeholders. In the case of SARS, the stakeholder is the government or, in the broader sense, South African citizens. When I was [group chief executive] at Alexander Forbes, I had to answer to shareholders. So, it’s not different: you can’t get away from being accountable."

According to Edward, as the shareholders of SARS, South African citizens are much more vulnerable than the shareholders he served at a corporate such as Alexander Forbes. Their vulnerability stems from their not having the financial capital to exit as shareholders – it’s only a very small proportion of the population who has the means to emigrate. Shareholders of listed companies can vote with their capital, but the citizenry is stuck with government institutions.

Higher cause

All the more reason why those who serve in public office should have an awareness of and respect for the fact that they hold in trust the life, the interest and the well-being of people who don’t have a choice. "I often think that public service – both at a political and at a bureaucratic level – lose sight of this. The whole state capture project was all about self-enrichment and self-interest. It was about the abuse of public office, not the use of public office to serve a higher cause.

"At least listed capital has no pretence about their aim, which is to create value for shareholders to whom they remain accountable. And if they don’t deliver, those shareholders just toss them. Those in political office often get away with poor service delivery because the electorate do not have the same freedom and mobility. I would like to see a situation where those in public office are a lot more mindful of the higher purpose that calls us into service."

For Edward, leadership is all about stewardship; there can be no better reason for someone to become a leader than to serve. He believes as a steward you should be driven by a burning desire to bequeath the next generation of leaders with a better organisation than what you had inherited. Of course, there’s always some measure of self-interest in leadership, he muses, but you must subordinate your self-interest to the cause you serve and the organisation you lead.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re leading a tax authority, an educational institution or a financial services company, he says. Whether it is a public or private institution, as a leader your mandate is always to serve the common good.

Thuma mina

Born in Maitland, Cape Town in 1958, Edward was one of five children. He had humble beginnings: as an eight-year-old boy he would go from door to door to help sell the clothes his seamstress mother had made.

After matriculating, he worked as a labourer at an engineering company in Cape Town and took evening classes at Athlone Technical College. Driven by a thirst for knowledge, he went on to obtain a National Diploma in Electrical Engineering (Peninsula Technikon, now CPUT), a Masters of Science in Education (University of the Western Cape), a Masters in Tax Law (North-West University) and a Masters of Business Administration (Henley Business School).

During his long career, Edward has worked for various organisations and in different roles, from an electronics and instrumentation engineer at Caltex Refinery to a lecturer at CPUT and later senior executive roles at Eskom and the FirstRand banking group. After five years at SARS, he joined Alexander Forbes Group Holdings, where he was part of the effort to turn around the company, which listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange soon after.

In 2016, Edward retired to run his personal portfolio of investments and took up the role of president and owner of a private university called the Da Vinci Institute. Three years into his "retirement", he answered the call to help reform SARS. Edward had to resign from several roles, including that of lead independent director of Shoprite, board director of an international education company, and chairing the Da Vinci Institute board. Leaving these positions came at personal cost and he jokes that he should probably get his head checked for doing something few others would do.

"I came into a job I knew was going to be very difficult and one that, frankly, does not pay well. A recent article listed the top ten earners in government and my name was also there – but I was the only one the writer thought was underpaid! Fortunately, I’m in a phase of my life where money is not the primary driver. When I took the job, I was answering the call of thuma mina – to be part of the solution rather than to criticise from the sideline."

Higher purpose

I ask Edward what he thinks the X-factor of corporate leadership is. He makes it clear that he doesn’t believe in a silver bullet.

"I think it’s situational ... Some leaders are great at leading change, others at maintaining high performance. Then you get those who are good in structured bureaucracies and others do well in agile entrepreneurial cultures. I don’t think there is a universal X-factor that fits across all situations. I do think, however, that there’s a common trend that every leader should exhibit, regardless of context.’

"And that is?" I prompt.

"Great leaders have a higher purpose. They also have two apparently paradoxical attributes. On the one hand, the fearless resolve to achieve something great; on the other, the genuine humility to acknowledge that they can’t do it on their own. Good leaders genuinely seek to serve their stakeholders. They have an obsession to do the best they can for the people they purport to serve. I call that the 'service obsession'.

"Lastly, I think the greatest leaders invest in people. They are concerned about employees’ growth and do not seek to merely extract their labour. It’s an exchange: 'You give me your time, your brilliance, your endeavour, and I give you the opportunity to become the best version of yourself, and, by the way, I also give you a pay cheque.' These are the things that make up the universal essence of strong leadership."

Six Is

Edward goes on to say that a good strategy should tell a simple yet compelling story that inspires people. The simple test is that both an 85-year-old grandmother and a 10-year-old boy must be able to understand it. He cites the example of the biblical story of Moses who led the Israelites out of Egypt by telling them about the promise of a land of milk and honey in a way that made them excited about the future.

Like Moses, Edward has a set of commandments he lives by in his professional life. He calls them the six Is: intent, impact, inspiration, influence, insight and interdependency.

"Good leaders communicate strategic intent with clarity," he starts to explain. "They must have something they are prepared to die for – a passion they pursue with fearless resolve. There is nothing more soul destroying than having to follow a leader who either has no clear intent or is unable to communicate it clearly. I’m not referring to hollow rhetoric and platitudes, which we so often hear from leaders on soap boxes. It should be clear where we stand and what we stand for, what we wish to achieve, and whose interests we intend to serve."

Edward warns that leaders should not stick mindlessly to their intent but should also consider the impact their decisions will have. "A leader must have a heightened sense of mindfulness and concern. A steward leader always desires to have a positive impact and make a meaningful difference to people’s lives," he says.

Inspirational leaders, says Edward, are those who are able to connect with people at the highest or spiritual sense of who they are – the root of inspire is in fact "in spirit". They help people feel better about themselves and keep them hopeful, even when they despair. They keep a positive goal alive and rally their followers to excellence.

The fourth I is about having influence. Again, Edward turns to the example of the Israelites, who wanted to return to Egypt when they started doubting their journey to the New Land. "A leader will not always have everyone’s support, but you have to accept the responsibility to try and take everyone along, even those who may initially resist. Through positive example, demonstrable leadership and constant persuasion, steward leaders seek to influence the disbelievers, who often become their most ardent supporters in time."

When talking about insight, Edward points out that employees might lose sight of an organisation’s goal. "When the journey becomes tough or when there’s unforeseen adversity or a change in environment, even the willing followers may lose heart," he says. "Leaders must accept this and ensure that they themselves never become despondent. Instead, they should continually provide additional insight that will remove doubt, encourage recommitment and instil the belief that the goal is achievable."

Lastly, bringing a group of people together to do a task does not automatically turn them into a high-performing team. Building such a team requires a conscious effort, Edward says. "A steward leader helps people believe in their own abilities and appreciates the contributions of others. By embracing the diversity that each individual brings and getting others to value it too, the steward leader nurtures interdependence and builds a great team, where members look out for one another as they pursue individual and collective success. Central to this is how you create followership. There’s no need for coercive or unethical tactics."

Sticking to his six Is has served Edward well during his career. In 2022, Daily Maverick named him one of its People of the Year. Malibongwe Tyilo’s pitch reads: "Collecting tax is vital in South Africa because the fiscus supports a significant social welfare system – the largest in Africa and certainly one of the most significant in the developing world. To have accomplished what SARS has throughout Covid-19 (when the economy declined) and in a low-growth year, has been outstanding. Where it has been even more notable is retrieving the organisation from the jaws of capture and doing so without occupying the headlines."

Despite his many accolades – which include SA Boss of the Year in 1999, ACO Dealmaker of the Year in 2015 and being a finalist in the All Africa Business Awards in 2016 – Edward remains humble. To him life is all about making small, positive differences to people in his personal, social and professional life. His greatest joy comes from knowing that he has been a blessing to others.

One can only imagine where South Africa could have been if there were more Edward Kieswetters leading our public institutions.

This is an edited extract of The CEO X-Factor - Secrets for Success from South Africa’s Top Money Makers by KC Rottok Chesaina, published by Jonathan Ball Publishers.

