Carol Paton | Change is something the ANC had better get used to

Over the past week, we got a taste of how quickly things can slide if change is not well managed. Unfortunately, this was only a small taste of what is to come, writes Carol Paton.

The extent to which financial markets were spooked by the prospect of a David Mabuza or a Paul Mashatile taking charge of the ANC was a sober reminder of our place in the world: a small economy, heavily dependent on financial flows from the developed world to finance our imports and support the rand with an increasingly large risk premium attached to our assets.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's message to the market, conveyed by Bloomberg News, that ANC economic policies have not in the past been affected by the ANC leadership transition and that this will not change in the future, was true enough, but it is only half the story.

But before we get into what might and might not change under new leadership, it's important to say that change is not imminent now.

Those who thought last week that President Cyril Ramaphosa was wounded and the time was ripe to push him out have reconsidered.

Nkenke Kekana, Mashatile's wingman, who had earlier said that it was not viable for Ramaphosa to continue in his position, declared to the Sunday Times: "A matter like this one is better left to conference because conference will express its support for the president or its disapproval of the president. You do not want a situation where the NEC’s decision gets challenged by conference. Let’s allow conference to decide the fate of this sitting president."

On Monday, the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to vote against the adoption of the Phala Phala report.

While KwaZulu-Natal has continued to express its disapproval of Ramaphosa, most other provinces had closed ranks to protect him. Ramaphosa will also survive impeachment, whether or not a hearing is held, as the ANC will save him by using its parliamentary majority. While some ANC MPs would perhaps like to vote against him, breaking party discipline at this point would be a career-threatening move.

So, despite the moral stain on Ramaphosa, who cannot and will not, explain the source of the dollars, he is free for now.

Although the leadership transition won't happen now it must happen at some point. This might only be at the end of his second term or could be sooner. Ramaphosa, who has recommitted to standing again for president, could still face premature removal. Should the Hawks be able to firm up the Arthur Fraser story with evidence, something which the independent panel did not do, he could still be charged. Because Mashatile is a contender, it is worth considering the transition with him in mind. But the same considerations would apply to any leader who wants to reach high office.

Godongwana's statement that a new ANC leader would not disrupt economic policy is true for Mashatile too. A change to macroeconomic policy would be foolish and swiftly punished by markets. The microeconomic reform programme, which is being run out of Ramaphosa's office by his delivery unit Operation Vulindlela, would also be safe.

Mashatile knows that for the ANC to stay in power, it must deliver, and results would be at the top of his priorities. Mashatile also would probably be more decisive than Ramaphosa and could drive reforms harder and take decisions faster.

If there is one quality that Mashatile does have above many other ANC politicians, it is his proximity to grassroots politics and his ability to read and react to sentiment on the ground. He has also taken special care to build provincial alliances, understanding better than most that this is where power in the ANC lies. These qualities have got him as far as he has and secured him such a large majority in the nominations for deputy president.

But there is more to Ramaphosa than pragmatic economic policy. He has tried to restore capacity to the prosecuting arm of the state. He has tried restoring governance to SA's institutions and state-owned companies. His success has been limited, but the situation is vastly improved from the one he inherited. But above all, he has not meddled in the work of the police and the prosecuting authorities. It is Ramaphosa's commitment to governance that has set him apart from other ANC leaders.

Good governance is the essential ingredient of business confidence.

This is hard to find in a party like the ANC, which is held together by relationships of "neopatrimonialism", or in simple terms, the exchange of mutual favours between individuals, up and down the organisational hierarchy. The point about neopatrimonialism is that the mutual exchange of benefits is the glue that holds the organisation together. Without the glue, the centre cannot hold, the leadership are not assured of their positions.

There are several ways that neopatrimonialism plays out in the ANC. One is through appointments within the state at multiple levels; another is in favours exchanged between the powerful. In the past, this has included deal-making with the national prosecuting authority and significant political interference.

Mashatile has illustrated resilience, political savvy and flexibility. Unlike many other leadership contenders, Mashatile does not have any corruption charges linked to his name. But he has not, in his career, demonstrated a commitment to moral rectitude and good governance.

Godongwana's assertion that the person in the position does not matter is unfortunately not true. Institutions and policies matter more than individuals, but institutions are run by people, who implement policies. This is what makes the leadership transition in the ANC such a precarious exercise.

The ANC leadership transition will be dwarfed by the bigger change that must occur in the next period – the inevitable shift from an ANC majority government.

This one will be harder to manage. Hopefully, the ANC will use the lessons of the last week to exercise the utmost care in choosing new partners.