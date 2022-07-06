Carol Paton | Who is to blame for load shedding: what Mantashe, Gordhan and others didn't do

SA's power crisis has been a long time in the making. But in the past four years Ramaphosa's Cabinet ministers have done little to alleviate the problem. Below is an account of who didn't do what when they could have, writes Carol Paton.

SA's power crisis has been a long time coming.

Load shedding has been a feature of life for the past 14 years because of a series of bungled decisions over the commissioning of new power going back as far as 1998 and its construction. When President Cyril Ramaphosa came into office in February 2018, it was clear that urgent action was needed.

But there has been no urgency to fix the electricity supply.

Here are the things that Cabinet ministers could and should have done since 2018/19, but didn't. Load shedding might not have been stopped entirely, but most definitely would have reduced substantially.

Gwede Mantashe

Mantashe is the only person in the country with the power to procure new energy capacity. He was appointed Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources in May 2019. Urgent action was needed. But Mantashe has dragged his feet at every decision point along the way.

The emergency procurement

Mantashe did well to produce a new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) within six months. This plan sets out the basis for new procurement. The IRP 2019 made clear that SA faced an immediate supply shortfall. Officials from his department said there would be an "emergency" procurement.

Eight months later, in July 2020, Mantashe gazetted a determination under the Electricity Regulation Act and kicked off the process for the 2 000MW "emergency round".

Another eight months later, in March 2021, Mantashe announced the winning bids.

The "emergency" round had more complicated tender specifications than any previous independent power producer (IPP) procurement. It specified that projects must be able to dispense power at all times between 05:00 and 21:30.

This ruled out what would have been the quickest projects: more wind and solar power. Renewable projects had to partner with battery storage or gas.

The specifications were written in such a way that gas projects, in particular, gas-fired powerships, were a perfect fit. Karpowership won 1 200MW of the tender.

Corruption allegations and litigation followed immediately after. So far, only three projects worth a total of 150MW have made it over the line. The rest are stalled either by litigation or by localisation provisions imposed by the trade, industry and competition department.

Had the tender been simpler and the process faster, SA would by now have added another 2 000MW of renewable capacity to the grid.

Bid window 5 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Programme (REIPPP)

Mantashe was urged in October 2019 by Business Unity SA to open a new bid window for renewable energy bids, simultaneously with the emergency round.

Mantashe refused, saying he would not "treat renewable energy as if it was an emergency".

Six months later, he finally conceded and opened bid window 5 for 2 600MW in April 2021. The winning bidders were announced in October 2021.

A year after opening bid window 5, Mantashe opened bid window six for 2 600MW in April 2022.

Had Bid window 5 opened at the end of 2019, SA would by now have another 2 600MW of capacity available to the grid. The same is true for bid window 6.

The 100MW arm-twist

When Mantashe came into office in May 2019, he was urged by energy experts to amend the schedules to the Electricity Regulation Act (ERA) to free up the private energy market and make it easier for businesses, mines, farms and industry to build their own generation capacity. Own generation or distributed generation, as it is known, is the quickest way to add more megawatts to the grid by enabling dozens of players to finance their own build and produce for themselves or the market.

The ERA required that any project over 1MW be licensed by the National Energy Regulator of SA. This was a laborious process.

But it was two years before Mantashe gazetted the ERA amendment for public comment. He proposed the licensing exemption threshold be raised to 10MW. But Operation Vulindlela, the project management unit in the Presidency, urged Mantashe to raise the threshold to 50MW.

Mantashe then made the bizarre claim that his department had conducted "a survey of 10 000 people" and found that that "the market was not ready for 50MW".

The survey was in fact an online petition by a dubious outfit that had directed petition respondents to his department.

In the end, Ramaphosa pulled rank and Mantashe was hauled into a press conference alongside the president to announce a new 100MW threshold. His arm had been twisted, Mantashe confessed.

The first few projects have, at last, in spite of considerable red tape, finally been registered.

Had Mantashe amended the ERA two years earlier, we would have been two years ahead in the game, with many of the projects at Nersa for approval now already in the build stage.

Pravin Gordhan

Pravin Gordhan is the minister in charge of Eskom and its sole shareholder representative. He is responsible for the appointment of the chief executive of Eskom, which he takes to the Cabinet, as well the board of directors. He was appointed Minister of Public Enterprises in February 2018. He has been in the job for four years, during which time the performance of Eskom has plummeted.

Eskom board

The present board of Eskom was appointed in January 2018, shortly before Gordhan came into office, and just before former president Jacob Zuma stepped down. It was effectively appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The appointment came in the middle of a political crisis and fear of an Eskom debt default. Its first chairman was Jabu Mabuza. But as a board put in place to deal with a governance and financial crisis, it never had all the requisite skills the board of an energy utility should have. At the moment, there is not one engineer on the board and only one person with experience in the energy sector.

There are now only six non-executive directors on the board, not enough for a company the size of Eskom. Asked when he would renew the board, Gordhan said in a recent interview that "it is out of my hands".

Had Gordhan augmented the board over the past four years, particularly with some heavy hitters who could have removed some of the roadblocks that Eskom has run into, the utility would be in a better position.

Eskom restructuring and the Eskom debt

The splitting of Eskom into three parts is a critical step in transforming the electricity supply system. It will create an independent transmission company that would buy energy not just from Eskom but from all producers on a level playing field. Gordhan has been key to championing this policy and has guided it through ANC processes.

Eskom set up the transmission company last December. The next step is the appointment of the board of directors. A list of nominees from Eskom was provided to Gordhan in February, but the process has not moved since then.

Eskom's debt burden of more than R400bn has been an obstacle to the company's ability to operate. It cannot borrow from capital markets and it has suffered cash flow problems, which have constrained the ability to do maintenance. Eskom's debt problem has still not been addressed.

Had Gordhan moved faster, both the electricity supply industry and Eskom would be in a stronger position.

Ministers of Finance Tito Mboweni and Enoch Godongwana

When Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter joined Eskom in January 2020, he made what could have been a game-changing proposal to bring in the Original Equipment Manufacturers into Eskom on maintenance contracts.

This has not been possible due to Treasury procurement constraints. Eskom has to abide by procurement rules, which meant obtaining three tenders and taking the cheapest one.

This constraint was lifted on 1 April 2022, more than two years after De Ruyter made this proposal.

National Treasury should take most of the responsibility for failing to address Eskom's debt crisis, which has undermined its operations.

The future

Both the ANC and the government are belatedly promising a plan to deal with load shedding. Among the things that could be done now would be a vigorous reduction of red tape for distributed generation projects.

Mantashe could also massively expand bid window 6, to get more energy onto the grid than he has in the pipeline. Eskom's plant performance is going to get worse, not better, and far more capacity – around 10 000MW by 2024 – is what is needed.

Views are Paton's own.

