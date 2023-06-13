'NHI is 1 000 years away.' Govt is blocking much-needed healthcare reforms, experts say

- We have to work with what we have now, and the government should be working on fixing problems in both the private and public healthcare systems that could be addressed within two years instead of focusing on a grandiose scheme to merge the two in the false belief that it will fix all the problems, says an expert.
- Professor Alex van den Heever says it is "bizarre" that government is not taking recommended reforms forward.
- Van den Heever believes there are many issues that must be addressed first and prioritised in order of importance.
Key regulatory interventions that would make private healthcare stable, well-governed and more affordable are being obstructed because the government believes National Health Insurance (NHI) will replace medical schemes, a medical scheme conference heard this week.
This came just days before National Assembly passed the NHI Bill.
Professor Alex van den Heever, the chair of social security systems administration and management studies at Wits University, said it was "bizarre" that government was not taking recommended reforms forward because in his view NHI is "1 000 years away and we will be dead before anything like that will be implemented".
Van den Heever was addressing the annual Board of Healthcare Funders conference for medical scheme trustees, administrators and other private healthcare service providers held in Cape Town last week.
The government should be working on fixing problems in both the private and public healthcare systems that could be addressed within two years instead of focusing on a grandiose scheme to merge the two in the false belief that it will fix all the problems, he said.
Instead of pursuing the paper-based best-practice policy, we should look for the best fit for the capability of the health care at this point and what will move us forward, Van den Heever said. There are many issues that need to be addressed and we need to prioritise what comes first, he added.
Inquiry findings not implemented
Mapato Ramokgopa, divisional manager at the office of the Commissioner: Competition Commission, told the same conference she could not envisage a smooth transition to NHI without the key recommendations that came out of the commission’s Health Market Inquiry being implemented.
No legislative changes were proposed to implement the inquiry’s 2019 recommendations and Ramokgopa said the commission was not empowered to enforce them.
The Competition Act was amended months after the inquiry, giving the commission the power to enforce its recommendations, but this was too late to help South Africans paying for private health care through medical schemes.
Van den Heever said the proposed reforms addressed the need to equalise health risks, social reinsurance, price determination, a licensing framework for private hospitals and a quality and information regulation.
Pricing medical services
Ramokgopa said the commission was working on a proposal on how tariffs can be set for health services, and it hopes to release a position paper in the second half of this year.
The establishment of a regulator to oversee a negotiating forum that could set the prices of the prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs) that medical schemes must provide was a key finding of the inquiry.
This would entail the introduction of a proper tariff setting system that would include a review of the clinical codes that healthcare providers use to determine how they charge and guideline tariffs for non-PMB health services.
Without this, consumers are at a disadvantage as they do not know what their treatment will cost.
Ramokgopa said tariff setting also applies to the public sector and ultimately the NHI, which will contract with private providers.
PMBs not serving members
Both Ramokgopa and Van den Heever highlighted the need for the PMBs to be reviewed so scheme members can understand and easily access these benefits.
Van den Heever said currently members are left "dangling" between their schemes and providers when it comes to getting PMBs paid, and schemes default to treating payments as non-PMBs and paying them out of their medical savings accounts if they are not coded correctly.
Schemes do not negotiate proper contracts to ensure members are provided with the PMBs correctly, and the reviews of these benefits are not happening every two years as they should, he said.
Ramokgopa said the commission is investigating cases to ensure that when schemes appoint designated service providers for PMBs, they do not make it more expensive for medical scheme members to get benefits because they have to travel far.
The commission is also investigating some cases of excessive pricing of pharmaceuticals.
Commission advocating reforms
Ramokgopa said the commission has been meeting with the Department of Health and the Council for Medical Schemes to encourage them to implement some of the inquiry recommendations that do not require legislative reform.
Besides a mechanism to determine prices, Ramokgopa said urgent reforms included:
- The simplification of medical scheme benefits to a single standardised benefit of PMBs and top-ups to ensure that consumers can understand them and compare them;
- A move away from charging fees for each service as it leads to over-servicing and the introduction instead of global prices for, for example, procedures or health events;
- A pathway of referrals from one level of care to another, preventing consumers from accessing higher specialist care unnecessarily, but also assuring them that they will be referred to specialists when necessary; and
- A way of measuring outcomes of treatments and other health services so that schemes can contract efficiently.
The NHI Bill is now due to go before the National Council of Provinces.
However, Health Minister Joe Phaahla also said it was likely to be be challenged by groups within Parliament, and beyond it. The bill’s proposal that medical schemes be prevented from providing healthcare services that the government will provide through an NHI fund is one of the key proposals that is likely to be challenged.
Phaahla said if the bill was challenged it would be unfortunate as South Africa needs universal health coverage and huge resources in the private sector could be used to cross-subsidise such a system and close the gaps between haves and have nots, the rich and poor.
NHI out of step
Van den Heever said the NHI proposals are completely out of step with the public health system’s very low capacity to do what it should – a capacity that has been declining systematically over the years.
There are also problems in the private healthcare sector. You can’t propose to completely change two health systems and merge everything into a third system that has never existed and assume you will eliminate all the problems, he said.
And while the government is proposing the impossible, it is not investing in improving the capability and the systems that are workable but lack the correct investment, Van den Heever said.
The public sector is in a terrible state due to inherent corruption and large parts of it are not accountable. This results in people who are compassionate being suspended or fired and those who do the wrong things being kept in their positions and protected, he added.
Van den Heever says:
- The public sector needs better governance and accountability but not a top-down command system as the NHI bill proposes.
- The public sector needs information for planning and the NHI proposals need evaluation and feasibility analysis.
- The public sector needs a coherent human resources plan to ensure training and staffing of facilities is not chaotic. Nothing has happened with the plan drawn up in 2013.
There has not been any legislation addressing the many structural problems since 2003, Van den Heever said.
"We are waiting for NHI to somehow magically solve all the problems. It will not."
Specialist knowledge is required to solve the problems in different areas, and to engage with the correct dialogue requires highly capable task groups, Van den Heever said.
"Most systems need incremental adjustment through regulation and legislation – roughly every two years – to address problems as they emerge because health systems are complex. Instead there is complete structural neglect," he said.
Laura du Preez is editor of Smart About Money. This article was first published on SmartAboutMoney.co.za, an initiative by the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA).