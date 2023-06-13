'NHI is 1 000 years away.' Govt is blocking much-needed healthcare reforms, experts say

We have to work with what we have now, and the government should be working on fixing problems in both the private and public healthcare systems that could be addressed within two years instead of focusing on a grandiose scheme to merge the two in the false belief that it will fix all the problems, says an expert.

Professor Alex van den Heever says it is "bizarre" that government is not taking recommended reforms forward.

Van den Heever believes there are many issues that must be addressed first and prioritised in order of importance.

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Laura du Preez is editor of Smart About Money. This article was first published on SmartAboutMoney.co.za, an initiative by the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA).