Nick Hedley | Time to revive South Africa’s beneficiation dreams

Rather than trying to add value to all of its minerals, South Africa should focus on a handful of industrial opportunities where it has natural advantages, writes Nick Hedley.

For decades, South Africa’s politicians have put forward grand plans to develop new job-creating industries focused on adding value to the country’s mineral resources. Those dreams, like many others, have faded over the years as citizens and businesses lost faith in the government’s ability – and willingness – to deliver on its promises.



The case for beneficiation is compelling. It is inefficient, and a wasted opportunity, for Africa to export its minerals and then import finished products. As an example, copper mined in Zambia is trucked to South Africa’s Port of Durban, then shipped to China, which refines it and produces electrical wiring and other goods for Africa and the rest of the world.

So, in 2011, after 17 years of reflecting on the opportunity, South Africa’s Cabinet approved the Department of Mineral Resources’ beneficiation strategy, although this failed to move the needle. In his 2015 state of the nation address, president Jacob Zuma announced a renewed focus on beneficiation as part of his "nine-point plan to ignite growth and create jobs" (for the record, seven years down the line there are 915 000 fewer jobs in the country).

Zuma’s successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, has made similar pledges, although the story is now old and rings hollow.

However, the stars may finally be aligning – partly because the government, ironically, is starting to get out of the way.

With no thanks to the state, which has held back exports by allowing our rail and port infrastructure to decay, the domestic mining industry has found its mojo again. Buoyed by soaring commodity prices and strong demand, local mining houses are on solid footing.

Cash flush, they are investing in new ventures that could become highly profitable in the years ahead. They are also pouring money into projects that will help them escape South Africa’s energy crisis, which has deterred new investments in the sector for well over a decade.

The regulatory amendment allowing private companies to build sizeable power plants without needing a licence is a big deal for miners and manufacturers, who can start to plan new projects with greater certainty about electricity supply and costs.

Anglo American already has a strategy to ditch Eskom’s unreliable, increasingly expensive power and source all of its energy from renewables – a move that will cut its electricity bill and make it more competitive in the global context.

The mining sector’s restored health, and its ability to plan ahead, means a much more conducive environment for beneficiation.

But rather than trying to add value to all of its minerals, South Africa should focus on a handful of industrial opportunities where it has natural advantages.

Working with Southern African Development Community (SADC) nations, the country could position itself as a hub for battery manufacturing. The market for electric vehicle batteries, and grid-scale battery storage, is set to explode, and the SADC region is well endowed with the necessary minerals.

Zimbabwe has significant lithium reserves, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has nearly half of the world’s cobalt reserves, and South Africa has healthy reserves of other battery metals, including nickel and manganese.

South Africa also has experience in battery manufacturing. Johannesburg-based Metair, which has long produced lead acid batteries in the country, now has lithium-ion battery production facilities in southeastern Europe, while platinum mining giant Sibanye-Stillwater has a stake in a French electric vehicle battery gigafactory.

A broad partnership, also involving the state, would enable the beneficiation of the region’s most valuable minerals amid the shift towards clean energy.

Another opportunity revolves around the production of hydrogen using renewable energy and platinum catalysts. South Africa has obvious advantages in this area, given its enviable solar and wind resources, and the fact that it holds roughly 80% of the world’s platinum reserves.

'Green' hydrogen – which is expected to play a key role in the decarbonisation of the world economy – could power South Africa’s heavy industries and much of its transport sector, and could be exported to other SADC nations and further abroad.

ArcelorMittal South Africa, which is planning two large renewable power projects, is seriously looking to revive its mothballed Saldanha operations, which were forced to shut years ago partly because of Eskom’s rapidly increasing tariffs.

This time around, ArcelorMittal would use locally made green hydrogen to competitively produce low-carbon steel, leveraging South Africa’s platinum, iron ore, wind and solar reserves.

The partial reversal of globalisation, sparked by trade wars and a breakdown in supply chains, would also boost South Africa’s beneficiation drive.

The push to source products locally, or from regional markets, could boost Africa’s ambitions to increase internal trade. Although there is a long road ahead, the African Continental Free-Trade Area (AfCFTA) is already operational. Coupled with China’s plans to move some of its production elsewhere, the trading bloc could give rise to African manufacturing hubs focused on fulfilling regional demand.

This implies both local and export markets for value-added mineral-based products.

Of course, a successful beneficiation strategy requires greater policy certainty, a pragmatic critical skills visa regime, and an improvement in the country’s freight rail networks. Challenges abound, but the window of opportunity has likely not been bigger since the launch of the official national strategy in 2011.

Views are Hedley's own.