OPINION | Budget: Why more govt spending could trample any green shoots

South Africa's efforts to pull itself out of a depressing economic situation may be derailed by an anticipated increase in government spending just as revenue growth eases, writes Reezwana Sumad.

In his presentation of the national budget on 22 February 2023, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will, reluctantly, be selling higher spending ahead of an election, which could result in larger budget deficits over the Medium-term Framework Expenditure (MTEF) period, with debt ratios largely unaffected due to a more inflated nominal gross domestic product (GDP) outcome.

In 2021/22 South Africa's nominal GDP rose by 12.1%, while in 2022/23 it is expected to grow by 8.7%. The growth in nominal GDP during these two years (driven mostly by high inflation) is equivalent to the cumulative nominal GDP growth rates of the previous five years put together. However, going forward nominal GDP growth is expected to slow, as both inflation eases and real GDP growth is negatively impacted by the worsening electricity crisis.

High inflation during the past two years will likely raise baseline government revenue estimates further, albeit marginally. While revenue growth remains tepid, expenditure estimates may rise rapidly ahead of an election. We forecast a larger budget deficit over the MTEF period, with debt ratios largely unaffected due to a more inflated nominal GDP result, combined with the expectation for National Treasury to fund the larger budget deficit using cash instead of more debt issuance.

At the same time, government's spending estimates are too low and do not reflect reality. The 2022 Medium-term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) projected a reduction in spending in real terms. Apart from 2016/17, South Africa has never achieved a real reduction in spending. The upside risks to expenditure imply a projected spending profile that is too conservative in our view.

Further, Eskom's debt remains an issue as there is no resolution despite the state having considered various approaches to a transfer of the utility's debt to the sovereign. Any debt exchange would require note holder consent, which has not been sought yet. For the 2023 Budget Review we have considered two scenarios for Eskom's debt: a debt transfer or an equity injection for servicing the debt. We believe an equity injection is more likely.

Inflation, which is currently hovering at just under 7%, is still outside the South African Reserve Bank's targeted range of 3–6%. There is an unintended consequence of higher inflation: higher nominal tax collection. The 2022 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement projected an average inflation rate of 4.6% over the next three years. For 2023/24 it estimates GDP inflation of 4.3%. This is too low and should be revised upwards, in our view. We anticipate that revenue estimates in the 2023 Budget Review will be aided by higher nominal GDP forecasts for 2022/23 and 2023/24 due to higher inflation rates. Our estimates point to a cumulative R52 billion revenue overshoot between 2022/23 and 2025/26. However, the upward revisions of revenue would be marginal when compared with the significant increases that have materialised during the past two years.

Although more income would benefit the fiscus, government's financing requirement will likely be revised higher, more than offsetting this revenue gain. We estimate that South Africa's main budget deficit will be R355 billion in 2023/24 (4,9% of GDP) and estimate that nominal fixed-rate bond issuance will need to increase to R4.8 billion per week (from the current R3.9 billion) from April 2023, without which cash use will increase by an additional R50 billion. At this stage we think National Treasury will favour increased cash usage.

Expenditure growth rates are too low and will need to be revised upwards. Government expenditure usually rises rapidly before an election year due to improvements in infrastructure and service delivery that take place. Spending growth is also typically elevated during an election year, to pay for the election-related expenses. The 2022 MTBPS projected average expenditure growth of 3.9% over the next three years. This is well below the average spending growth rate of 12.5% that materialised during the past four elections.

We have always argued that the wage bill estimates remain too conservative unless headcount is reduced. Ahead of an election year it is difficult to see total spending declining by 4.4% in real terms, a cut that is much needed, without large-scale job losses in the public sector. It is also difficult to project large-scale job losses in the public sector ahead of a national election in which employment typically increases.

Last year's MTBPS increased government's wage bill by a cumulative R63 billion over the next three years. However, the wage bill is still too low and will need to be revised higher yet again this year in our view. The wage bill will ultimately result in an increase in expenditure of R121 billion over the medium term after all the contingency reserves have been exhausted to plug some of the gaps.

Lastly, a permanent basic income grant will likely feature in the budget, which will add further upside pressure to total expenditures. While the fiscal ratios currently appear manageable, due to a high nominal GDP and since government has a large cash buffer to be able to fund near-term unforeseen expenses, we may run out of buffers in the years ahead if higher real growth in both revenue and GDP are not achieved.



Reezwana Sumad is a research analyst for Global Markets at Nedbank CIB.






