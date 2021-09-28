39m ago

add bookmark

OPINION | How close is the USA to a crash?

accreditation
Schalk Louw
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)
Warren Buffett says a key pillar of investment decisions rests on the most profitable combination of probabilities. With this in mind, Schalk Louw explores the probability of a US stock market crash.

On more than one occasion, well-known investor Warren Buffett has declared that one of the most important pillars of his investment decisions rests on probability. In his words: "We make investment decisions based on our evaluation of the most profitable combination of probabilities." 

With this in mind, I’ll apply the concept of probability – not to look for investment opportunities, but rather to answer the question of what the probability is of a market crash, or more specifically, a crash in the US stock market, the largest stock market in the world.

In an attempt to answer this question, I’ll explore three indicators that address the probability of a US market correction.

1. Market capitalisation as a percentage of GDP

I mentioned Buffet earlier, and this ratio is also known as the Buffett indicator. This ratio simply measures the total USA market capitalisation (Wilshire 5000) as a percentage of USA GDP, and it shows us when the US stock market is trading in inflated territory.

Every time that the market capitalisation (size of the market) traded at higher levels than GDP over the last 30 years (i.e. higher than 100% of GDP levels), the US stock market was not only trading at levels close to boiling point, but it also experienced a massive correction shortly thereafter.

graph
.


Graph 1: Wilshire 5000 Total Market Full Capitalisation Index as a percentage of USA GDP (Graphic: @schalklouw & Refinitiv)

Not only are current levels more than 100% the size of GDP, but it’s trading at more than double the size of GDP (i.e., more than 200%), which is much higher than the Dot Com bubble and USA Housing bubble levels.

This indicator, therefore, shows us that the probability of a market correction is quite high.  

2. Price-to-earnings ratio levels

The price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) has to be one of the most used ratios when it comes to the valuation of shares, and it is calculated by simply dividing the price of a share (or index) by its earnings.

The higher the P/E, the more expensive the share.

However, the problem with the standard P/E, is that it only considers the past 12 months’ earnings, which doesn’t give us a good cyclical image. That is why experts prefer to use the Shiller P/E, a.k.a. the CAPE ratio.

The CAPE ratio uses basically the same formula as the standard P/E, but it considers the share’s earnings over a 10-year period to take into account and smooth out any fluctuations in corporate profits that occur at different intervals during a business cycle.

 
graph
.

Graph 2: S&P500 CAPE ratio and USA long-term interest rates (Graphic: Robert Shiller)

Even when we look at the cyclical price earnings ratio (CAPE) of the US stock market (S&P500) over the last 150 years, it’s important to note that every time this ratio skyrocketed, a sharp market correction followed soon thereafter.

Now, while the US market is not yet trading at the Dot Com levels last seen in 2000, we have surpassed 1929 levels and I think it’s safe to say that the probability of a market correction according to this indicator, is getting higher by the day.  

3. USA 10-year Treasury Constant Maturity minus two-year Treasury Constant Maturity

When we look at the difference between the US 10-year Treasury Constant Maturity rate and the two-year Treasury Constant Maturity rate, you will see that every time the short rates traded higher than long rates over the past 45 years (i.e., where the difference was negative), the USA experienced a recession within the two-year period that followed.

 
graph
.

Graph 3: Difference between the US 10-year rate and the US two-year rate (Graphic: FRED)

Although we did find this difference in negative territory at the end of 2019 for a short while, and saw the USA in a recession for a short while thereafter, at current levels things are still relatively normal.

That means that according to this indicator, the probability of a market correction is not as high as with the two other indicators.

Be warned, however: the US Federal Reserve already indicated that the next interest rate move will most probably be upwards, which may push the two-year rate upwards and could lead to a negative difference, so be very, very careful. 

Schalk Louw, Portfolio Manager and Strategist at PSG Wealth. Views expressed are his own. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
warren buffettusamarkets
Rand - Dollar
14.96
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.51
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,751.38
+0.1%
Silver
22.64
+0.1%
Palladium
1,966.50
-0.1%
Platinum
987.50
+0.4%
Brent Crude
79.53
+1.8%
Top 40
57,784
0.0%
All Share
64,197
0.0%
Resource 10
57,744
0.0%
Industrial 25
82,891
0.0%
Financial 15
14,246
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 147 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
15% - 195 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
27% - 359 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
48% - 638 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?

18 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate risk cover?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo