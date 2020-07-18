OPINION | Investing in gold in a tough market

Global markets have been volatile in recent months with a major decline in March, followed by a strong recovery in April through June. This has resulted in investors exploring other asset classes to reduce portfolio volatility as uncertainty remains.

One such diversification tool is gold. Gold is a commodity that is favoured in times of extreme volatility and is seen as a safe haven for investors. Its price tends to increase when uncertainty results in diminished returns in other asset classes. In April, we saw the rand price of gold reaching record levels. As gold is valued in dollar terms, a depreciation in the rand as recently seen has been positive for returns.

20-year gold price in ZAR/oz.

While the above graph makes it seem as though gold only moves in one direction, the reality is that the gold price in rand terms will fall when the rand strengthens, or conditions normalise. The price of gold can move sideways for years while the market moves up. Gold should therefore be viewed more as a diversification tool when the underlying commodity has performed very well over a given period and the rand is weak.

