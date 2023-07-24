OPINION | Not just bitcoin: Blockchain can curb property scammers, smooth supply chains and more

Keeping a record of digital assets — proof of their history of ownership and transfer — on the blockchain means we have a fully secure, reliable and transparent way to deal with those assets. But these assets don't have to be currencies, explains Ahren Posthumus.

Few 21st-century buzzwords have risen as meteorically as "cryptocurrency" and "blockchain". The hype around these two words has led to people mistakenly treating them as synonyms.

This misunderstanding would suggest that we are overlooking the potential that these technologies have to radically transform the world we live in. If we are not able to distinguish the difference between the two, we run the risk of ignoring how they could be used to help improve our quality of life.

"Cryptocurrency" entered most of our vocabularies around 2016 when the most well-known cryptocurrency, bitcoin, surged in value over a few short months. Starting at US$315.21 per bitcoin at the beginning of 2015, prices climbed to $900 by the end of 2016. By mid-December 2017, crypto enthusiasts were paying over 25x that amount, at $19,345.49 per bitcoin. A lucky investor who bought R3 600 worth of Bitcoin in January 2015 had R254 400 by December 2017, a 6966.67% increase (also considering the weakening rand during that period).

The stories about some Millennials becoming incredibly rich incredibly quickly were so dramatic that bitcoin — and by extension cryptocurrency — became a global talking point. But this led to some misconceptions, including that cryptocurrency and its underlying technology, blockchain, were one and the same.

But what is blockchain, if not just for crypto?

To put it another way, what is the internet if not for email? What is sport if not for rugby?

Cryptocurrency is only one kind of digital asset — it owes its existence and security to the blockchain. The actual blockchain is a wider ecosystem where information is stored in a coded "ledger" across a worldwide network of computers.

There is no central server that holds sovereign "authority" over the ledger, making it decentralised, distributed and secure. This means that no one person or entity has control over the records, and everyone (or anyone) can verify them. Moreover, mathematical algorithms built into the system (quite simply, codes like the ones you use to unlock your computer) ensure there are constant checks that the records are valid.

Keeping a record of digital assets — proof of their history of ownership and transfer — on the blockchain means we have a fully secure, reliable and transparent way to deal with those assets. But these assets don't have to be currencies. In fact, any system that requires a record-keeping of ownership and changes in ownership can benefit from blockchain technology.

Here are some examples.

Title deeds

In South Africa and across the continent, there are issues with the integrity of property registries. In townships and rural areas, it is alarmingly common for people not to hold the title deeds for the properties they purportedly own.

Usually, this is because, at some point along the ownership chain, someone neglected to register and formally transfer the property upon sale. Often, the process is simply too expensive or inconvenient. Sometimes this can also result in scams, where properties are sold multiple times by someone who isn’t the owner, because it's difficult to verify that ownership. Using blockchain, anyone could verify ownership, as long as they have an internet connection.

This widespread problem not only undermines property rights but also threatens the security and socio-economic stability of communities when disputes arise.

A company based in Nigeria is already addressing this problem using blockchain technology. Digital assets corresponding to plots of land are being plotted onto publicly available satellite maps, which contain information about the price of the land, its current owner, and its ownership history.

Nigerian estate agents are using the system to facilitate land sales and issue ownership certificates. These certificates are credible due to the reliability of the underlying technology. Importantly, no one has to pay to visit a deeds office to access the information — it’s all public, distributed, and decentralised.

As a result, thousands of people have been able to protect themselves from a common scam in Nigeria (and reportedly in South Africa as well) involving a "seller" selling land they never owned. The unfortunate "buyer" only discovers months (or years) later that the transaction was fraudulent when the real owner arrives, by which time the scammer has vanished.

Supply chain management

When the "assets" on the blockchain are goods moving along a supply chain, and the "ownership" aspect refers to the different points along that supply chain, the technology offers an efficient way to track goods and their origins.

This has found application in the carbon credits market, which has been plagued by widespread fraud that threatens to undermine the entire enterprise. How do I know that the "tree" I am buying to offset the emissions of my flight to Johannesburg, for example, actually exists in a real forest? How do I know that the same tree hasn't been sold to someone else already?

Companies like IBM and the Poseidon Foundation are using blockchain-based tokens linked to parts of carbon-offset projects (like trees in forests) to ensure that carbon credits are not only valid and trustworthy, but can also be transferred with ease.

This will help us unlock the flow of climate financing, not just today, but in future as well.

Identity management

Digital identities linked to individuals can also be assets on the blockchain, providing a way for people to maintain control over their personal data and streamline its verification (when voting, for example, or getting a driver’s licence). This would also allow users to choose when and with whom to share their identity data, reducing the risk of data breaches and identity theft.

Smart contracts, linked to these identities, can reduce fraud in public payments of social security benefits, or NSFAS payments.

Australia is an example of a country actively exploring blockchain technology to facilitate welfare payments. Doing so could reduce duplicate payments and payments to deceased or fraudulent beneficiaries, and ensure that money is never "lost" due to errors in providing banking details.

The future of blockchain is about much more than digital currency. In fact, it’s already being used in South Africa to address our national energy crisis, through the tokenisation of solar cells on solar panels as well. These are just a few examples of how this technology can transform the way we live and interact with each other, and with the state. I’m looking forward to the day when these possibilities are reflected in our everyday use of 21st-century language.

Ahren Posthumus is CEO at Momint, a Cape Town-based technology company.



