OPINION | SA banks are losing institutional memory - and it will cost consumers

In addition to many uniquely South African problems we are facing right now with knowledge retention in our institutions, globally, we’re also facing the Covid-fuelled 'Great Resignation' and especially women leaving their corporate careers behind in record numbers. The corporate sector has a job to do, says Hennie Dreyer.

South Africa is facing a crisis of institutional knowledge loss across industries. We see it across the board in the unprecedented global impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on industries. But this is not a new problem for us. If we look further back, organisational culture issues and poor knowledge transfer practices in South Africa have been to blame for organisational memory loss in our private and public sectors for a much longer time.

This issue has also been playing out in the financial services sector, specifically in the highly regulated banking ecosystem. Organisational memory loss can bring about devastating consequences in highly regulated industries such as banking, where regulatory compliance and a deep understanding of the finer nuances of the industry are paramount. This should concern the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), boards and shareholders alike.

Our banking sector has come a long way over the past 20 years. A democratisation of the banking old boys club can only become possible when smaller and more diverse players gain the technical building blocks and insights to start new banks or build out existing financial services businesses.

While the widening playing field in the banking space is a very good thing, I fear the banking industry missed a few steps in the past 20 years in terms of the proactive transfer of deep regulatory and industry knowledge to newcomers.

Knowledge gaps lead to risk

Institutional knowledge loss is not unique to SA. There are some interesting international statistics on the issue. According to Gartner, 73% of CEOs in the US expect a shortage of workers or skills to disrupt their businesses in the next 12 months, leaving gaps in terms of insights into the processes and relationships that former or departing staff accumulated over time. Meanwhile, in the UK and many other developed countries, over 30% of the workforce is over 50 and close to retirement, according to the UK’s official labour industry body, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

The Panopto Workplace Knowledge and Productivity Report also shows that about 40% of valuable company knowledge is unique to individual employees - that means it is in their heads and if they don’t transfer it, their successors will have to learn everything from scratch.

Ageing populations are a concern all over the world, especially in the developed world. Countries like Japan and Germany, however, are getting their industry knowledge transfer game right, and we can learn from them. What they have realised long ago is that any company’s biggest asset that is not on their balance sheet, is their institutional knowledge. When it goes away, there will be knowledge gaps that can create systemic risk, which is why formal programmes to address the issue are necessary.

While South Africa has tried the Sector Education and Training (SETA) model, I don’t believe it has been entirely successful. I believe real knowledge and wisdom transfer happens when seasoned professionals - whether they are active managers, or close to or beyond retirement age - pass down their deepest insights to those who are following in their footsteps. This is what the Harvard Business Review calls the transfer of "deep smarts" - critical, experience-based knowledge that employees accumulate over time and that organisations need to hang onto even after their most experienced people move on.

In the case of banks, preserving deep smarts means not allowing intergenerational knowledge gaps to emerge that would cause institutions to fall foul of various risks within the industry.

When corporate boards design and assess risk matrixes, they should look beyond the traditional categories such as key-person dependencies and succession planning. They also need to look at whether all teams in the company have the ability to access the deep knowledge they require to do their work correctly and in accordance with regulations and legislation.

Our corporate sector has a serious responsibility to fulfil, in ensuring that institutional knowledge and wisdom are preserved - even in the face of brain drains, retrenchments, transfers, modernisation and the introduction of new blood.

In addition to many uniquely South African problems we are facing right now with knowledge retention in our institutions, globally, we’re also facing the Covid-19-fuelled "Great Resignation" and especially women leaving their corporate careers behind in record numbers. The world of work is in a state of flux right now.

Closing our knowledge gaps

We commend the SARB for their work in identifying knowledge gaps in the financial services sector and attempting to address it. There are, however, things that companies can do to clean up their own house first - we know this because we have had to do the same.

The tactics we can use to improve knowledge preservation in our companies and institutions should form part of explicit strategies for maintaining institutional memory across teams. Looking at international best practice, there are many institutional knowledge preservation strategies organisations can implement - depending on the nature of the business.

In the new world of hybrid and remote work, strategies should extend to documenting processes and insights in ways that are decentralised, asynchronous and transparent at all times. That means not solely relying on synchronous (real-time) communication, such as Slack or in-person presentations for knowledge transfer between employees, but creating programmes and repositories of vital technical and theoretical information that are available 24/7 to any employee.

We also need to become aware of the traditional hierarchical cultures in our organisations that make it hard for people working at different levels of the business to share knowledge. It takes a lot of critical self-assessment and self-awareness to fix these blind spots - believe me, we are in the deep end of that process right now. Addressing these cultural issues is never easy, but it is so worthwhile, especially as we head into an exciting future of more decentralised, digital and innovative financial services.

Ultimately, in the brave new world that financial services is moving into, we need to build a more robust culture of knowledge sharing, not only within our institutions, but also across our industry. If the South African financial services and fintech community is to be internationally regarded and competitive, open knowledge must be central.

Hennie Dreyer is the CEO and co-founder of Direct Transact, an independent provider of transaction infrastructure for banks and businesses in South Africa. Hennie is an authority on banking strategy, Banking-as-a-Service (SaaS) and the future of banking. Views are his own.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Fin24 front page.