OPINION | SA is the world's most unequal country – a key moment in fintech can help change that

AI in banking and fintech goes back decades, but shot back into the headlines in 2022 with the boom in generative AI. Digital financial services veteran Christo Davel sees this cultural moment as an unmissable opportunity to create a more financially free society.

South Africa is the most unequal country in the world, and it's mostly because of factors that people have little or no control over, like where they were born and who their parents were. A lot of it also comes down to financial access. I believe three things are coming together now to create a tipping point - suddenly exponential Artificial intelligence (AI), ethical and purpose-driven fintech, and SA’s 187.4% mobile penetration (many adults have more than one phone) - to make it possible for us to have a new era of financial access for more people.

AI in banking and fintech goes back decades but it really started taking off in the mid-2010s when everyday digital services started to be personalised at scale. That’s when I first got excited, as a banker and fintech thinker, about the many possibilities of AI. I realised it could give people much better financial control and freedom to live more fulfilled lives.

Fast forward to November 2022, and AI suddenly shot back into the headlines with the boom in generative AI, which is making new headlines every week now. ChatGPT and other rapidly developing language models suddenly inspired renewed fear and excitement, also in the world of fintech. People realised AI was going mainstream fast but were unsure of what to make of it or how to turn it into a force for good.

I see this cultural moment as an unmissable opportunity to create a more financially free society. We have a duty to explore AI’s rich possibilities. Yes, AI is incredibly powerful, even dangerous, but it can also be extremely useful and positive. If we train it right and use it right, it can bring that precious humanness and depth of reach we need to create positive financial experiences and outcomes for more people.

For me, this pursuit serves one obsession of my life: to find the best ways to improve financial inclusion and freedom. When I founded the country’s first digital-only bank 20twenty more than 20 years ago, we wanted the customer to feel like a magic fairy was making their money work for them, even while they were sleeping. This thirst deepened 10 years later when I founded the personal finance app 22seven. I became interested in how behavioural data and AI could improve personal finance tools. Another decade on, my colleagues and I focus on discovering meaningful embedded finance possibilities for banks, brands and other financial service providers. Personalised financial assistance is now possible at unprecedented scale - and AI is central to that.

This journey has convinced me that AI can impact banking and fintech for the better in a number of fundamental ways.

Don’t stop - start building on positive momentum

Right now we’re witnessing the first mass mainstream adoption of large language models (LLMs) for all sorts of tailored digital information solutions. Yes, laymen are playing with AI, and billionaires and tech leaders warn us to pause, to minimise danger. But, on the other hand, universities, think tanks, institutes, regulated institutions, civil society, banks and brands are doing incredible work to harness AI for good. Famed futurist Ray Kurzweil says we must keep going - “there are tremendous benefits to advancing AI in critical fields such as medicine and health, education, pursuit of renewable energy sources to replace fossil fuels, and scores of other fields”. I agree, especially regarding fintech.

We can create truly personalised financial experiences

All this AI stuff might look new, but it isn’t. It’s still all about the smart use of data. When you combine rich customer data and good design you can create bespoke services for customers that will meet their unique and changing needs. AI can help us meet people where they are, and greet them with intuitive interfaces and natural language. Yes, SA has a large unbanked population but financial access is possible through many other channels. Everyone has a mobile phone.

With the customer’s permission, fintechs can gain important insights into their life, life stage, goals, values, priorities, and what to embed into the customer journey to give them what they need - now and long-term. As we get better at creating real-time relevance, banking and financial services will become friendlier, simpler and more useful. Whether people are travelling, recovering from illness, taking care of their family, or celebrating an event, AI and embedded finance can help them to get more out of life.

AI can remove friction and increase flow

Imagine being offered the right insurance for something you bought at that precise moment with just one click of a button. Or getting a digital coupon for a free coffee as you walk by your favourite coffee shop. Or getting offered a discreet emergency loan to pay your groceries when you run into difficulty in the supermarket. The possibilities are endless. If we use the tools and networks available in the fintech ecosystem, including AI and machine learning, we can offer wonderfully relevant money experiences to people every day, from all walks of life.

Removing friction and creating flow in customer experiences entails finding those moments in people’s daily lives where services can be so right, relevant and unobtrusive that they feel almost invisible. That’s what true embedded finance is about. Data and AI can help us do that.

Process automation makes banking and fintech more efficient

AI can automate many routine tasks and laborious financial processes to make them much faster and more accurate. Banks, asset managers, lenders or insurers can use process automation to free up consultants to focus on tasks where humans shine, like advice and crisis management. More efficient processes also reduce back office costs and speed up tedious tasks that require precision. Services that don’t require humans can run around the clock, like retrieving a PIN or getting copies of tax compliance documents.

We can create the best personal financial assistance that ever was

I am inspired by Mustafa Suleyman of Inflection AI who recently said: “Imagine the most capable AI in the world that is truly on your side, directly aligned with your interests and constantly calibrating to your needs. Imagine an AI that optimises for your long-term goals and doesn’t take advantage of your need for distraction when you’re tired at the end of a long day.”

This is an opportunity I have been dreaming of and planning for since the first days of 22seven - to take beneficial financial assistance to the next level. To give people unprecedented insight into and control over their financial lives, whether they have a lot or very little.

By automating, calculating, comparing and monitoring different aspects of it, a friendly AI helper can help you change your bad money habits, plan, and track your life goals.

It can be immensely empowering to people and I believe it’s the way forward for personalised financial services that can get people out of financial holes and into better patterns for long-term prosperity.

We can achieve greater financial inclusion for marginalised members of society

Digital financial inclusion is integral to several of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals - the global community’s roadmap to a more equal world by 2030. And AI is a potentially powerful tool for greater digital financial inclusion around the world. The UN’s AI for Good, inflection.ai, O’Reilly Media, The Mozilla Foundation, Spotify and others are using AI to create a fairer, more open-access world. It’s a mission all companies with humane values and deeper purpose should get behind.

It's critical to bring together the smartest and most caring minds in the SA fintech ecosystem to harness the power of AI for good - to collaborate with banks, retailers, fintechs, insurers, universities, consulting firms and others to reimagine the possibilities of AI and embedded finance in our ecosystem and find new ways to engineer greater financial inclusion - for families, entrepreneurs and students, to the most marginalised members of society like the undocumented and unbanked.

Banking, payments and fintech evolve through innovation, opportunity, and collaboration. These words are clichéd, but it really is how we’re going to build and expand on a thriving fintech ecosystem that is humane, attentive and treats every person like an individual. We need to be open-minded, and that requires rising above self-imposed limitations and finding pathways that might have seemed impossible before. It also means identifying the things we fear in AI, reassessing our collective values, and addressing the direction of flow of AI now, not later.

Mike Loukides put it beautifully when he wrote about Elon Musk’s call to pause AI for six months: “A ‘Pause’ won’t do anything except help bad actors to catch up or get ahead. There is only one way to build an AI that we can live with… and that is to build an AI that is fair and just today: an AI that deals with real problems… not imagined ones.”

Focusing on fearing AI is not constructive. We need to harness its momentum, along with ethical data and fintech models, to build a more open, collaborative and just fintech ecosystem - especially in emerging economies like South Africa. This is how we can build a society with more financial access and freedom. I believe in the power of fintech - let’s not waste its potential to help change the inequality trajectory.

Christo Davel is a veteran of online financial services, is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Direct Transact, and heads up the dtOpen Skunkworks.