OPINION | The flipside of SA's youth unemployment crisis: Those with jobs face severe stress

South Africa's youth employment crisis does not only apply to those desperately seeking work - it also extends to those who are working under extreme pressure, at risk of a growing mental health crisis, writes Luzuko Tena.

Do you prioritise your mental health as much as your physical health?

At this year’s annual IAB South Africa Youth Action Council Future Masters Townhall, 43% of attendees answered no to this question.

The need for the webinar – titled Mental health and the challenges faced by youth in the media and marketing industry – was clear.

South African youth are facing a number of challenges concurrently, something that was unfamiliar to their predecessors at the most important stage of their career. These include the impacts brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns; the economic recession and rising cost of living; and the staggering youth unemployment rate, which sits at 46.5%, according to Statistics South Africa, among others.

It’s no surprise that mental health has become a more important topic than ever. In the media and marketing industry, our days can often run to 10 or 12 hours and spill over to weekends, punctuated by endless presentations, meetings and quick turnaround times for strategies. But this is not unique to us, of course – across multiple sectors, workers are facing similar pressures.

Creatives are unique in that their impact on society is primarily driven by the stories they create and tell with their work. As 2023 townhall keynote speaker and Ab InBev’s Group Brand Strategist Tavonga Musingarabwi pointed out, the positive side of this is driving conversations and transformation; leading communities to take action – often where it is desperately needed. Where we are not unique is that, like many of our peers across industries, we are driven by a desire to leave our communities better off than we found them. We are fortunate in that often, our efforts are rewarded in this way – with a positive impact, and sometimes even with award-winning work.

Rewarding work is powerful. But what is sometimes not seen – and overlooked often by ourselves, too – is the need to replenish our bodies and minds. The flipside of a smaller working pool that continues to strive for excellence in the same workload is a 'burnout epidemic' that reverberates across industries. As Musingarabwi put it: "We are churning out great talent, but that talent is quickly eroded because we are not taking care of ourselves."

The mental toll on employees – and on young talent in particular – can be severe. While many board-certified professionals are trained to remain distant to some extent from their work, this is not true of everyone, particularly those who are younger with less experience. Some fields are more vulnerable than others, but across the board, our young talent is at risk of heavy stress.

So how do we put tools and practices in place to ensure that we can keep the light on within ourselves? And how can industry stakeholders contribute to this change in a meaningful way?

Destigmatising and normalising conversations about mental health, both in the workplace and within the broader society, is key. For the media industry, of course, a critical step is to shed light on the topic through the work we do, but this is not limited to us: almost any organisation – whether it is in the medical field, education or retail – can find a way to participate meaningfully in this conversation. Another is for companies to take the lead in broadening access to facilities and services to ensure those that need it receive support as well as emphasising the importance of maintaining one’s mental health, positioning it as a right rather than a luxury.

Leaders can also create a safe space with employee-assistance programmes that will allow experts to provide the proper services required and enable employees to be accountable for their mental health while knowing they have the support and empathy of their superiors.

Outside of work, the importance of community cannot be stressed enough. Employees must have time and room for themselves and the activities they enjoy, surrounding themselves with people with whom they can have meaningful and validating interactions. This can include family, friends or colleagues who share the same interests and who can provide support, whether it be a conversation, a hug or just a workout buddy. We are in tough economic times, yes, but we are still human beings.

One thing emerged from the panel discussion that was crystal clear: There is still much work to be done to ensure that young working people embarking on their careers receive the sustenance they need to continue creating excellent work while also maintaining their mental health. One's mental state will not always be consistent but the goal is to maintain a balance, for the good of your physical health too. As author Marianne Williamson said:

"And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others."

Luzuko Tena is Head of IAB South Africa Youth Action Council and Social Media Director at EssenceMediacom. Tena is an award-winning digital marketer and was among Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2022. News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.