OPINION | There can be no just transition to renewables without input from labour

South Africa has committed to drastically reducing its carbon emissions.

It has begun decommissioning coal-fired power plants.

But Ashley Nyiko Mabasa says mixed messages about the future of coal could derail the process, and there must be a plan to limit job losses.

The government and power utility Eskom are confronted with a Catch-22 situation when it comes to decommissioning coal power stations, establishing renewable energy systems, and at the same time, somehow protecting workers who will face the prospect of unemployment after decommissioning.



It is both the government and Eskom's responsibility to undertake the decommissioning of coal power stations responsibly, and to take charge of workers employed in the coal sector. Already, the emergence of Covid-19 has exacerbated unemployment, with both South Africa and international companies retrenching workers. Coal sector workers will need support.

Eskom has a global and local mandate regarding carbon emissions in an attempt to address the climate crisis.

According to The Carbon Brief's most recent profile, South Africa ranks 32nd in the world for global carbon dioxide emissions, its per capita emission is around 9.5, and it is higher than its Brics partners: China being 9, Brazil 7, and India around 1.38.

The commissioning of coal-fired power stations is already taking place. Three units at Hendrina were closed by 2019, with the remainder scheduled for closure by 2022. Grootvlei, Komati and Arnot were also earmarked for closure.

South Africa's energy policy shows a good prospect of commitment towards decommissioning of coal power stations. The Integrated Resource Plan gives a clear pathway for the state to contribute towards the climate crisis and building of the energy mix praxis.

But despite progress towards decommissioning at Hendrina, for example, workers have had limited protection. With the closure of coal power stations already in motion, thousands of contract workers stand to lose their jobs while unions have not always been fully involved in the process due to a lack of democratisation in the decommissioning.

Provision must be made for the retention and/or reskilling of workers who will be out of a job due to the transition from coal-fired power stations to the establishment of clean, renewable energy. It is also essential for a strategy to be in place for mine rehabilitation.

The decommissioning of coal-fired power stations discourse is not exclusive to South Africa, it is also at the fore of the global discourse. Several countries such as Austria, Canada, Ghana, Germany and the Philippines are trying to transition from coal-fired generation of electricity to renewable energy sources.

But locally, the government has at times taken a contradictory position with regards to coal, and it appears there is an inclination - despite an expressed desire to transition - to safeguard coal.

The Integrated Resource Plan has highlighted that there is a need to decommission coal power stations. To meet its commitments to the Paris Climate Agreement signed in 2016, South Africa has to reduce its carbon emissions by just less than half by 2030. Yet, it is also building two new coal power plants which are among the biggest in the world - Medupi and Kusile.

In 2019, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe defended the burning of fossil fuel to generate electricity. He argued that:

"We must disabuse ourselves of the polemic to pit renewables against coal and nuclear, and vice versa. We should exploit our vast coal deposits through technological innovation."

Against this backdrop, State Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan released the strategic document titled Roadmap for Eskom In a Reformed Electricity Supply Industry 2019 last year. This document, on the other hand, suggests the installation of an energy mix, particularly the installation of the Independent Power Producers Programme, will contribute to the decommissioning of about 12 gigawatts (GW) of Eskom coal plants over 15 years.

The roadmap also highlights that the government will ensure Eskom undertakes the decommissioning of coal-fired power stations in a responsible manner that takes into consideration the interests of all stakeholders - communities and the labour movement.

For this to occur, however, the abovementioned democratisation of the process is essential. To ensure a just transition to renewable energy, the inclusion of all stakeholders must include the voices of labour unions.

A key concern remains that contradictory messages regarding the decommissioning of coal-fired power stations can derail the implementation of the integrated resource plan and the meeting of set targets to reduce carbon emissions.

In 2019, Mantashe urged the coal mining industry to take pride in itself, saying: "[W]ake up. You are under siege."

Reminding the industry about the commitment to a just transition to renewables, he added: "Coal producers mustn't be in denial, they must respond to this threat, scientifically."

If South Africa is to meet the targets set out in the Paris Agreement and the Integrated Resource Plan, and drastically reduce the burning of coal to generate energy, it is essential to work towards cohesion, bring unions on board, and have a workable plan in place to retain workers. Contradictory stances and policies will only impede a just transition to renewables.

Ashley Nyiko Mabasa holds a Masters degree in labour and economic sociology at Wits University focusing on energy policy. He is the deputy director, researcher and speechwriter at the Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation in South Africa. He is writing in his personal capacity and views expressed are his own.