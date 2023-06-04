Solly Moeng | Mashaba, Mashele and the 'unauthorised' biography: an avoidable PR disaster

In the wrong hands, its wealth of diversity can be the very weapon used to push the country further away from realising its real potential, writes Solly Moeng.

Political brands, whether personal or party brands, are always under watch by their rivals, the media, analysts, commentators, and the voting public.

What they say and do, and how they say and do it, will always be scrutinised to the nth degree by rivals and observers either looking for stuff to use against them, in case of the former, or in a quest to read between their lines and better understand their political offering, in case of the latter.

When you’re a determined, rising political star in a highly contested political space – such as we have in South Africa and like ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba can be argued to be - where incumbents will see you as a possible threat to their feeding trough, you must be acutely aware that anything you say or do can, and will most likely, be used against you.

What you say and do, and how you say or do it, stands to either enhance your brand appeal or set it back, even destroy it for good in the minds of many.

People whose career consists of providing commentary and trying to unpack the implication of what is said and done by politicians and other public figures must also be mindful of what they do and say that could be used to destroy whatever credibility they have built over the years. The core of their offering rests almost entirely on their credibility.

The same applies to widely known and respected political analyst Prince Mashele. Those who dislike people like him would also love to see them falter, as they would happily use their moment of weakness or failure or betrayal as an opportunity to avenge what they consider having been unfavourable, even damaging, past analysis by them.

On the matter of the "unauthorised" Mashaba biography by Mashele, we now know, among other things, that Mashaba paid some R12.5 million to fund the project over some three to four years. Mashele denied this in earlier interviews and then attempted several clumsy, and unsuccessful rollbacks after he was exposed to have lied, following Mashaba’s acknowledgement of the payment.

Observing him trying to avoid questions during interviews, sometimes even confusingly appealing to contractual law conditions to avoid giving straight answers to simple questions, it was hard not to compare him with some of the politicians he spends a lot of time criticising for behaving in the same way.

I also wondered how he would describe his own behaviour in those interviews, had he been watching himself.

We know that upon realising that Mashaba played a bigger role in the making of the book than, apparently, previously disclosed, the publishers, Jonathan Ball, decided to pull the book.

Mashele tried several times to blame the publishers for having added the descriptor "unauthorised" behind his back or, specifically, despite his protests. He claimed that they insisted on adding it on the cover because it would help sell the book. This is plausible. But he struggled to explain why he, smart man that he is, failed to put his foot down, knowing that that adding word where it did not belong could lead to reputationally damaging accusations of intellectual fraud. Justified or not, frankly, it was inevitable.

Handing ammo to the enemy

Mashaba’s refusal to engage media personally on the matter was also an error of judgement. It gave the impression that he had something to hide even when he issued a statement through his party acknowledging to have funded the book project.

He should have left ActionSA out of this conundrum and personally dealt with the matter, as it concerned a book about him, funded out of his own pocket, not a book about the party, funded by the party.

In managing this matter as they have, they have given ActionSA’s rivals material to use against them. We should therefore not be surprised if Mashaba’s political enemies try repeatedly to stick the "insincere/liar" label on his forehead in attempts to pull out the ethical moral high ground stool from under him.

They know that without the ethical moral high ground, Mashaba would become easy prey and no different from many of them.

It is also reasonable to believe that Mashaba’s close team of advisors would have known about the book project from the start. They would have known the role he played in the making of the book and if it was to be an "authorised biography" or not.

Armed with this knowledge, they too should have put their foot down on the alleged insistence by the publishers, seemingly only concerned with maximising commercial returns, to label the book as an "unauthorised biography" when it was not. If the allegation against the publishers is true, one of three things is possible; 1) The team knew but negligently/inadvertently/fearfully/obsequiously said nothing, 2) The team knew and expressed its concerns, which were ignored, 3) The team was not shown the final book cover before it went to market.

If the latter, they would have failed in their duties for not ensuring that they kept an eye on the process right to the end.

At the same time, it is unlikely, or at least hard to believe, that Jonathan Ball would have insisted on a careless act of selling the Mashaba biography as "unauthorised" when they knew that its subject played an active editing role in the making of it. But were this the case, as claimed by Mashele, they would have only themselves to blame for the fallout and should not be spared the reputational consequences.

In his position as a prominent political player and public figure in a highly contested political environment with so much at stake, Mashaba should not take personal reputation matters for granted. Compromised, such matters can be used to trip him on his determined drive towards the 2024 general elections and the possibility of playing a central role in helping to liberate South Africa from the wrecking ball clutches of ANC kleptocracy.

Given that his personal brand is tightly linked to that of the political party he leads, he must have a robust, proactive, team in place assisting him, among other reputational support, with spotting potential reputational pits before he gets to them.

As for Mashele, if he hasn’t taken the time to do so, he should honestly watch all the interviews he did on this matter and imagine how he would comment on them in his professional role, were the person being interviewed one of the political figures he often comments about. He would no doubt be scathing.

In his place, I would not simply keep quiet and hope the matter gets forgotten thanks to South Africa’s unstoppable churning of scandals to talk about. I would do all I can to either take back the narrative, if I have done nothing wrong, or to honestly acknowledge my errors and make amends.

There are many ways to do this.

In an era of fast-moving commentary, thanks to the plethora of digital media platforms, news travels and goes viral very far and very fast. Bad responses or long delays before responding to damaging media mentions can be suicidal.

But doing nothing to correct factually misinformed media coverage should also never be an option.

So is failure to honestly acknowledge one’s role in what happened. Doing so as soon as possible ensures that whatever is said by others gets to be contrasted with the versions provided by person(s) at the centre of the scandal, thus giving the latter a chance to tamper any damaging mentions by others.

All might not be lost for Mashaba, Mashele, and Jonathan Ball. But it all hinges on what they do or fail to do next. This matter might still be maliciously thrown into the faces when they least need it to, while trying to focus on other conversations, or business, in the future. They should do everything in their power to limit the damage.

Solly Moeng is brand reputation management advisor and MD of strategic corporate communications consultancy DonValley. News24 encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of columnists published on News24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.