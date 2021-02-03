Solly Moeng | Ramaphosa's tone-deaf Cuban blooper

President Cyril Ramaphosa caused a Twitter stir after he announced that he and, seemingly, the South African government, would be nominating the Cuban doctors working in the country for the Nobel Peace Prize, says

President Cyril Ramaphosa caused a Twitter stir after he announced that he and, seemingly, the South African government, would be nominating the Cuban doctors working in the country for the Nobel Peace Prize. Not having seen this coming, many stunned South Africans disagreed with Ramaphosa, proposing instead that The Gift of the Givers Foundation, the largest disaster-response NGO in Africa, founded in South Africa, be the one to get the nomination.



This is an interesting dynamic, as the "Cuban doctor project" is cloaked in much political intrigue and secrecy. It is a political project that the governing ANC keeps very close to its chest, only choosing to share information about it and relations with the government of Cuba on a "need-to-know" basis. Many questions asked by South African taxpayers, whose hard-earned funds have been used for generous donations to Cuba, have gone unanswered.

Other South African government excuses to keep channelling funds to Cuba include the purchasing of Cuban drugs by the South African National Defence Force, the neglect of thousands of qualified South African medical doctors while hundreds of millions of rands get spent on bringing and hosting Cuban doctors in the country, and sending South African medical students to Cuba, which requires more funds to be paid to that government.

Opposition party ActionSA got into the fray when it issued a statement stating that "it is already a stain on our country that 217 Cuban doctors were deployed in South Africa at a cost of R400 million when South African doctors sat at home, unemployed by a government that has frozen an estimated 40 000 medical posts. To make matters worse, it is common knowledge that these Cuban doctors receive little of these funds, which are mostly directed toward the Cuban government".

History is recognised

Many South Africans understand the role played by Cuba during the 1970s and 1980s in its support of various liberation wars in the region, including the military support to anti-apartheid guerrillas, and are not opposed to the country's relations with Cuba or its call for the end of the US travel and trade restrictions on Cuba.

The fact that some observers regard Cuba as having only served as a tool used by the erstwhile Soviet Union in a proxy war against the US's influence in this geostrategic, southernmost part of the African continent is of no significance. What many South Africans do not support, and are often frustrated with, is the secrecy around the transfer of billions rand in public funds to Cuba while levels of poverty, lack of service delivery, and unemployment keep rising in South Africa in the face of deteriorating school, health facility, and public transport infrastructure around the country.

The Cuban doctor nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize is therefore a political one. It also happens during a time when levels of public trust in the South African government are near depletion, if not already depleted, thanks to high levels of corruption, political arrogance and impunity in political ranks.

Beloved brands

The preference expressed by some for The Gift of the Givers Foundation to receive the South African nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, on the other hand, is driven entirely by citizens' experience and appreciation of the impact of the work done by the organisation in disaster situations, in South Africa and other parts of the world. It is a brand whose good work speaks for itself, which is known for transparency and accountability in a world where these have increasingly become rare and threatened commodities.

In the post-Covid-19 period, whenever it will be that we would have fully crossed over to it, brands that have played bigger roles in standing as buffers between suffering, scared people, on one hand, and poverty, hunger, misery, and hopelessness on the other hand, will be most remembered fondly and continue to benefit from spontaneous levels of public goodwill and support. They will be remembered for having been there when the world needed them the most, not because powerful politicians say so but because increasingly hard to fool, informed, curious, and discerning members of the public will use their sole discretion to decide between what is contrived and what is genuine.

The brand equity of organisations such the Gift of the Givers easily comes out on top, having been positively boosted thanks to the work they do and their ethical leadership.

It will cushion them with generous levels of public goodwill and market standing, enabling them to attract funders and many other forms of brand associations that will ensure that they remain trusted and relevant for many years to come, provided they continue to do what they do best, mindful of the kind of toxicity they should always avoid along their journey, as well as the age old adage that it takes many years to build a strong brand but one incident to push it onto the defensive backfoot.

As Covid-19 gradually becomes a thing of the past, brands that stand only on the good work they do, not opportunistic pushes by discredited politicians, must be smart and strategically measured in how they use the goodwill generated over time as they make their way into the post Covid-19 era and what many already refer to as the new normal. Else, they too might find themselves on the back foot for all the wrong reasons, the last place any self-respecting brand must ever find itself.

South Africa has its share of corporate and other brands that genuinely played their part over the past year, since the advent of the coronavirus. A good number of them made remarkably smooth transitions from communicating brand messages aimed only at pushing core products and services to transforming their offering in line with the human survival needs of the time – during various levels of lockdowns – and demonstrating exemplary corporate citizenship by availing their resources - financial, human, technological, logistical and otherwise - to hapless government departments that no longer had resources and the know how to play their part in lifting the heavy yoke of panic and despair off the shoulders of communities around the country. Even political spin had its limits.

If there are good stories that have not yet been told about the Cuban doctors working in various parts of the country, those stories will find their way out into the public through personal anecdotes and other accounts. They will be nominated by the recipients of their good work when the time will be right. A political nomination during this time only serves to reinforce the growing fears that a bigger game is being played and that only those playing such a game stand to score points, not members of the general public who must be the main, if not the sole, judges of which brands have selflessly been there for them when they needed them most, driven mostly by altruistic aims and not self-serving ones.

Views expressed are the author's own.