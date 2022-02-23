Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams | South Africans can agree on one thing: We need more jobs

The country's multiple challenges of deep poverty, unemployment and inequality are both unacceptable and unsustainable, writes Small Business Development Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

You would be hard pressed to find South Africans agreeing on a particular topic or argument. We are a diverse, cosmopolitan society where everyone is free to express their opinions, or proposed solutions to the many challenges we face as a nation.

There is, however, agreement that growing the economy and creating jobs is critical for our future well-being.

Government has placed the economy at the heart of our development, and acknowledges that the present situation of deep poverty, unemployment and inequality is unacceptable and unsustainable.

We simply cannot continue on a path where many in our nation have limited prospects of finding a job or creating a new enterprise. These stubborn legacies from our past of exclusion and deliberate economic and social distortion still continue to shape our shared future. We need to break the cycle of inter-generational poverty, and ensure that the future of a child is not largely shaped by their circumstances, and that of their parents.

Despite our many obvious advances since 1994, our freedom will not be complete until every citizen has a chance to build a better tomorrow through dedication and hard work. As a nation and a people, we have to work together to change our trajectory.

Our task as government is to bring about fundamental reforms to revive economic growth and to create conditions for long-lasting stability and development. This will enable us to create an environment in which the private sector can invest, grow the economy and create jobs.

In 1994, all the people of our nation came together to forge a new compact based on democracy, freedom and the will of the people. We must do so again by creating a new consensus to address the challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality.

During the 2022 State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that government was working towards a new consensus together with labour, business and communities. He said that discussions have begun on what trade-offs are needed and on how everyone can contribute. He also emphasised that work on a comprehensive social compact to grow our economy, create jobs and combat hunger would shortly be finalised and would build on the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan, which remains our common programme to rebuild the economy.

The Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan has given our economy and job creation a shot in the arm by expanding public employment and social protection. It has also laid the groundwork to further enable the private sector which employs the majority of people in South Africa.

Although there are some who believe the state should lead all employment interventions, we as government believe in the power of partnerships. Government cannot do it alone, and is committed to create the conditions that will enable the private sector, both big and small to grow, access new markets, and to hire more employees.

Our work with our social partners has emphasised the need to further reduce red tape so that companies can more easily grow and create jobs. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently announced, in his State of the Nation Address, a dedicated capacity in the Presidency to reduce red tape and to improve the business environment for companies of all sizes.

President Ramaphosa also used his speech to highlight the importance of small business in growing the economy. "We are in talks with our social partners to review labour market regulations for smaller businesses to enable them to hire more people, while continuing to protect workers’ rights," he said.

Along with ensuring greater opportunities for small business to flourish, government will continue with a number of direct employment initiatives, and will continue our drive to attract greater investment.

The upcoming budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwanawill give context to the funding scheme for small businesses that was announced by President Ramaphosa.

Since the first South Africa Investment Conference, the total value of commitments stands at R773.6 billion, placing us on track to meet our five year target of R1.2 trillion in investments. We hope to ramp up our investment drive further at the fourth South Africa Investment Conference which takes place in March this year.

The Employment Tax Incentive continues to draw large numbers of young people into the economy. Similarly the Youth Employment Service has grown from strength to strength and is placing unemployed youth in paid internships in companies across the economy. We are also planning on collaborating with labour and higher education, to facilitate the placement of unemployed graduates. This will enable them to acquire skills and to prepare some to enter the small business space.

More than R1.3 trillion has been invested to build schools, new universities, houses, to electrify homes, generate new electricity and to expand public transport. These infrastructure investments also helped grow the economy and have created many new jobs in construction and other sectors. In this, we are engaging with partners to ensure a share for SMMEs. To help small businesses to grow and sustain themselves, there is a need to afford them opportunities to participate in township and rural infrastructure projects.

In the coming period we aim to build on these initiatives by further expanding direct employment opportunities. The Department of Home Affairs will recruit 10 000 unemployed young people for the digitisation of paper records through the Presidential Employment Stimulus. Over 850 000 job opportunities have been supported by the first two phases of the Presidential Employment Stimulus, which government launched in October 2020. Additionally government will increase the value and expand the criteria for participation in the Employment Tax Incentive to make it easier for small businesses to hire young people.

The Social Employment Fund will create a further 50 000 work opportunities using the capability of organisations beyond government, in areas such as urban agriculture, early childhood development, public art and tackling gender-based violence.

More than 2.3 million young South Africans have registered on the SAYouth.mobi platform for young work seekers to access opportunities and support, and over 600 000 have been placed in employment opportunities.

While moderate these successes show that government and the private sector can work together to grow the economy and create jobs. We fully intend to build on these partnerships, to ensure that all sectors of our economy work in unison to build a better tomorrow for all.

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is the Minister of Small Business Development. Views are her own.