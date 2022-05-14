33m ago

add bookmark

Stage 2 load shedding to be implemented on Saturday, rest of week - Eskom

accreditation
Getty Images

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 17:00 to 22:00 on Saturday evening, a trend which will be repeated throughout the coming week.

The power utility said the load shedding was a result of breakdowns on a unit each at Arnot, Majuba, Hendrina, Kusile power stations and two units at Lethabo Power Station on Friday evening, as well as a delay in returning 650 MW due to planned maintenance at Cahora Bassa in Mozambique.

"Load shedding will be repeated at the same time throughout the coming week as the capacity shortages persist. Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system and communicate any changes as may be necessary," said Eskom in a statement.

The power utility currently has 2 389 MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 810 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

"Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items," the power utility said. 

Find your load shedding schedule here


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskomload sheddingpower
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,811.62
0.0%
Silver
21.11
0.0%
Palladium
1,947.50
0.0%
Platinum
945.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
111.22
+3.4%
Top 40
61,992
+2.2%
All Share
68,651
+2.0%
Resource 10
70,768
+4.0%
Industrial 25
77,046
+1.6%
Financial 15
15,735
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo