Stage 2 load shedding to be implemented on Saturday, rest of week - Eskom

Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 17:00 to 22:00 on Saturday evening, a trend which will be repeated throughout the coming week.

The power utility said the load shedding was a result of breakdowns on a unit each at Arnot, Majuba, Hendrina, Kusile power stations and two units at Lethabo Power Station on Friday evening, as well as a delay in returning 650 MW due to planned maintenance at Cahora Bassa in Mozambique.

"Load shedding will be repeated at the same time throughout the coming week as the capacity shortages persist. Eskom will continue to closely monitor the system and communicate any changes as may be necessary," said Eskom in a statement.

The power utility currently has 2 389 MW on planned maintenance, while another 17 810 MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

"Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help limit the impact of load shedding by reducing the usage of electricity and to switch off all non-essential items," the power utility said.

Find your load shedding schedule here.



