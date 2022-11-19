Transnet re-opens coal line

Transnet has reopened one of its two coal lines after derailment

It expects to open the second line on Sunday

Force majeure remains in force

Transnet on Friday reopened one of the lines on the coal export line to Richards Bay for the first time since the major derailment 11 days ago.



The company said that operations had commenced with its teams working on clearing the "staged" trains – those already on the line – and the backlog. It said it hoped to reopen the second line on Sunday, saying:

The derailment destroyed 400m of track and many of the 97 wagons that derailed, which were crumpled by the impact. Transnet declared force majeure on 11 November, which it has yet to lift.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, with initial findings by the Railway Safety Regulator that "the driver lost control of the train." Unconfirmed reports on social media indicated that the brakes were insufficiently charged due to faulty equipment. Transnet said initially that it suspected sabotage as it had received threats from the Ulundi business forum, which operates in the area where the train derailed.

It subsequently was hindered in salvage operations by the same business forum, causing it to temporarily withdraw its work teams under protection from the police. The business forum had been seeking contracts to assist in clearing the wreckage, which Transnet said it had refused. The teams returned to work later that day.

The coal export line is Transnet's most lucrative business operation, and the country loses R880m a day in foreign exchange when it is closed.

Transnet is committed to coal exporters to deliver 60m tons per annum, failing which it faces penalties. But the company has faced blow after blow this year, including a strike, floods and a cyber attack. For the past three years, Transnet Freight Rail has failed to meet targets and is unlikely again this year to do so.