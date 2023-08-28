44m ago

Share

'Dominant player' China made sense as renewables partner, says Ramokgopa

accreditation
Marelise van der Merwe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, minister of electricity.
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, minister of electricity.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

China is an ideal partner to help South Africa as it builds its renewable energy capacity, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has said, given that it is a "dominant player in the renewables space" and has "done the kind of modernisation that is required".

The minister's comments come on the back of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, where he signed two overarching memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with China, relating to a donation from that country to help solve SA's power crisis, as well help move SA's energy transition forward.

China is the world's biggest carbon emitter, followed by the US. But, counterintuitively, these two nations are also renewables leaders. China hosts nearly half the globe's operating wind and solar capacity and is the world's biggest investor in renewable energy.

China is also on track to exceed its 2030 wind and solar target five years ahead of schedule.  

But its carbon emissions remain a concern. Earlier this year, a report found that its C02 emissions rebounded to above the record levels seen in 2021, and China has seen ongoing investments in coal-based steel capacity too, which are expected to continue at a high rate until 2030. Its dependence on fossil fuels is also expected to remain high, with emissions expected to peak in approximately 2025.

"The partnership that we'll be entering [is] in relation to the exploitation of renewable energy resources in our country and the degree to which we [can] connect renewable energy into the grid," the minister said during a media briefing on Sunday.

"The rationale for entering with the Chinese in this regard is because they are a dominant player in the renewable energy space."

South Africa, which signed agreements with some eight Chinese power companies last week, would benefit from that country's technical know-how, the minister said.

This would help create a more stable supply of renewable energy.  

"They [China] have about 688 GW of installed capacity of renewables, a combination of [solar] PV and also wind.

"They have done one of the biggest expansions of transmission and they have also worked out the kind of transmission modernisation that is required to be able to accommodate the intermittency of renewable energy sources," Ramokgopa said. 

Last week, the minister told media that China had renewable capacity "12 times the size of Eskom". He also pointed out China's extensive coal and nuclear generation capacity. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinabricsrenewables energyjust transition
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.58
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.43
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.09
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.95
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
943.97
-0.1%
Palladium
1,231.33
+0.7%
Gold
1,916.88
+0.1%
Silver
24.18
-0.2%
Brent Crude
84.48
+1.3%
Top 40
68,162
0.0%
All Share
73,836
0.0%
Resource 10
55,667
0.0%
Industrial 25
101,676
0.0%
Financial 15
17,052
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo