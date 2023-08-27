Not sure which solar PV installer to choose? Your bank could make the task easier

Several service providers are partnering with SA banks to provide solar PV installations for households.

Most banks will not prescribe the solar PV installer you should use, but they do need to meet minimum criteria to ensure they are credible to be granted finance.

Financial service providers follow a rigorous vetting process, so it may make it easier for you to find a credible installer, says an industry player.

For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

Several service providers are partnering with SA banks to provide solar PV installations for households. Most banks won't prescribe the service provider you should use, but it may make your life easier when it comes to finding a credible solar PV installer, according to an industry player.

As more households opt for solar PV solutions to limit load shedding, warnings abound for individuals to do the research to make sure that they get installations by competent service providers to avoid the risk of fires and explosions that cause damage.

In a recent article, Marius Steyn, from short-term insurer Santam, explained that insurers generally do not cover damages resulting from implementation flaws or poor workmanship.

But where should one begin when it comes to finding the right solar PV installer?

Several banks, including Standard Bank, Absa, Nedbank and FNB, have developed self-help guides on their websites for consumers to peruse.

Some of the banks have also established pre-approved or vetted suppliers that their clients could choose to use.

In Standard Bank's case, it has 20 criteria that businesses need to meet, and the bank's team conducts site visits to ensure these companies are legitimate, explained Marc du Plessis, executive head of LookSee – a platform established by the bank focused on home solutions.

So far, Standard Bank has onboarded four service providers, which have a national footprint. But a consumer could still choose their own service provider, explained Du Plessis.

However, they would have to do the work of making sure their choice is solid. This involves finding reviews of the solar PV installers themselves, as well as references from previous customers and also evidence or pictures of previous installations the business has done.

Consumers would also have to ensure that the service providers have industry certifications, all of which the bank would have done beforehand, explained Du Plessis.

"There is a tremendous amount of new companies that have come into this space that are not necessarily well-equipped to be doing the work," said Du Plessis. "We want to do the hard work upfront so that whatever we offer is trusted," he added. Clients can come back to Standard Bank if they have issues with installations by service providers that were recommended.

Newsletter Weekly Climate Future Weekly An overview of the challenges and opportunities of the climate crisis, as it changes the world we know.

Nedbank also follows a "rigorous" process of vetting suppliers to ensure they are reputable, explained the bank's Rabi Quntana, head of product with a focus on asset ownership. The bank has approved seven suppliers and is processing applications from other service providers, too.

According to its website, a client would need to choose from Nedbank-approved solar suppliers.

"Our main interest is to ensure that the suppliers we work with are financially stable, comply with industry certifications and have effective risk management practices.

"Solar is a specialised field, it is crucial for the bank to protect customers and protect funding provided," said Quntana.

Investec Private Banking allows clients to choose their own solar providers, or they can use the bank's curated packages. "While the financing of their solution is not restricted to the use of these partners, choosing a curated option can provide additional benefits - such as earning Investec Rewards points when funding the solution with us," the bank explained.

Investec Private Banking added that when opting for its partners, clients can also be assured that the bank has done due diligence on the business's qualifications, experience, as well as hardware or equipment like panels, batteries and inverters, as well as the pre-and post-sales services offered.

"This reduces the risk of choosing the wrong solutions and ensures solutions are appropriate and correctly set up and supported from the start…," the bank said.

READ | Govt launches loan scheme for solar – here's who can apply

Kival Singh, sustainability lead at FNB Retail, shared that FNB vets the suppliers their clients choose – 414 have been vetted to date. The service providers have a range of criteria that must be met. This includes evidence of training, qualifications and experience in solar PV. Additionally, electricians that issue the certificate of compliance for the installation must be registered with the Department of Labour, Singh said.

These requirements must be met if a client is going to be extended a Solar Energy Loan, Singh explained.

Singh said clients should also do their homework in choosing a service provider – this includes checking online reviews, noting how long the business has been operating, finding out what aftersales services are provided, including maintenance and how warranties will be honoured.

Nondumiso Ncapai, managing executive for Absa Home Loans, explained that the bank has collaborated with a "qualified" supplier of electrical products and services. The supplier has a national presence, with 54 branches, and is able to connect customers to potential installers.

Ncapai added that Absa does not prescribe to customers which installer to use.

Matthew Cruise, head of public relations at Hohm Energy, a solar fintech marketplace, shared that it would be a good idea for consumers to use a bank-vetted and accredited solar provider:

…Financial institutions have a rigorous partner onboarding process. Risk and compliance assessments are done on solar service providers (financial stability, legal and compliance history, business practices and overall reputation), and the necessary legal agreements and processes are put into place to protect their clients and assure them of the highest quality and service standards.

"Installing solar is a high-value investment, so it mitigates the financial risk of getting inferior quality products and a poor quality installation, with no recourse to remedial action if there is an issue during or after the installation," said Cruise.

Banks would also ensure that the installation is electrically compliant – as a Certificate of Compliance must be issued. "Quality and compliant installations mean that there will be less risk to the property - Insurance companies will be more ready to cover this risk," he added.

Cruise also pointed out that a number of financial service providers only work with vetted installers.