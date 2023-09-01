Two more emergency power projects inch closer to rollout

Two additional emergency power projects have signed legal agreements with government - two years after being named preferred bidders.

The hybrid renewable energy projects consisting of solar PV and wind technology should add about 200MW to the grid by 2025.

So far, five out of 11 projects from the emergency round have entered into legal agreements.

Two additional emergency power projects are one step closer to getting off the ground in SA, having signed legal agreements with government this week.

They were named preferred bidders in 2021.

On Wednesday, power purchase agreements were signed with Eskom and implementation agreements with Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

The hybrid renewable energy projects consist of solar PV, wind and battery storage technologies, and will together add 203MW to the grid.

In practice, this means one is set to help meet the power needs of 120 000 households for 20 years, while the other is expected to provide backup energy to as many as 320 000 households.

The Oya Energy Hybrid facility is developed by G7 Renewable Energies and ENGIE, and government will procure 128MW from its Karoo-based project. Umoyilanga Energy's project, meanwhile, is developed by EDF Renewables, and government is set to procure 75MW from it.

Urgent... but delayed

Government first launched the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) in August 2020 to address load shedding urgently, and named 11 preferred bidders the following year.

Among them is Karpowership, whose three bids scored the bulk, or 1 222MW, out of the 2 000MW tender. But Karpowership has faced criticism for its costs, which over 20 years is estimated to be more than R200 billion. It has also been denied its environmental authorisation and faced a legal challenge by losing bidder DNG Energy.

The matter was ultimately dismissed, but it added delays to the emergency procurement programme as a whole – preventing other bidders from being able to move forward with agreements.

News24 understands the changing macroeconomic situation - brought on by the global hyperinflation following Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war - also added to delays.

Slow close

So far, just three projects – namely Scatec's three hybrid solar PV and storage projects in the Northern Cape – have reached financial close, and are expected to reach commercial operation by November this year.

The above three projects, together with Oya Energy Hybrid Facility and Umoyilanga Energy, mean just five of the 11 preferred bids of the emergency procurement round have signed legal agreements.

Oya Energy Hybrid Facility and Umoyilanga Energy have until December 2023 to reach financial close and then start construction. According to the DMRE, the projects are set to provide power in 2025.

EDF says it expects to reach financial close by the second half of October 2023, with construction beginning thereafter. Commercial operation is expected in May 2025.

The project has generation facilities on two sites – a 115MW solar plant combined with 30MW battery storage in Avondale, in the Northern Cape; and a 63MW wind project combined with 45MW of battery storage in Dassiesridge, in the Eastern Cape.

"The low-carbon electricity produced will help to meet the electricity needs of 120 000 households for 20 years, based on the Eskom residential consumption average of 3 319kWh [per] household," EDF Renewables said.

EDF Renewables has partnered with Perpetua Holdings, a black-owned investment company, on the project.

Perpetua Holdings is also the empowerment partner for the Oya Energy Hybrid Facility, along with Meadows Energy. The hybrid project in the Karoo consists of 86.4MW of wind energy and 155MW of solar PV and 94 MW or 242/MWh battery storage at the same site, which sits between the towns of Ceres in the Western Cape, and Sutherland in the Northern Cape.



"The project will be capable of delivering backup renewable energy power (dispatchable or on-demand) to between 240 000 and 320 000 households, contributing to reducing load shedding," a statement from G7 Renewable Energies read. This assumes the average household consumes about 9.3kWh per day.

Both projects will feed power to the grid between 05:00 to 21:30 when they come into operation.

According to the DMRE, the projects will attract R14.6 billion in investment and will create 3 966 job-year (one job for one year) opportunities in both their construction and operations.

It is expected that over R610 million would be contributed to skills development, enterprise and socioeconomic development over the 20-year lifetime of these projects, the department said.