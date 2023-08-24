28m ago

Millions of cows face threat of heat stress. But cutting back on your beef may help

Lameez Omarjee
About 80% of cattle globally are exposed to climate conditions associated with heat stress for 30 days per year.
Jon G. Fuller/VW Pics/Universal Images

South Africa's cattle are currently suffering from mild heat stress, higher greenhouse gas emissions, and land-use changes could see the severity of heat stress worsen, exposing 13 million cattle to five times more severe heat stress, new research shows.

The study, published on Thursday, indicates that globally, more than 1 billion cows will be exposed to heat stress by the year 2100 in a scenario where climate change worsens.

While a multifaceted approach is required from people, industries, sectors and countries to slow or reverse climate change - including reducing use of fossil fuels - consumers can do their bit by reducing demand for cattle products like cutting back on beef in their diets, researchers from the universities of KwaZulu-Natal, Cape Town and Chicago suggest.

climate changeheatdroughtlivestockfood securitycattlefarmingheatwavegreenhouse gas emissions
Company Snapshot
