47m ago

Share

Upset at climate inaction, young people gird for European court battle

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The building of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, Alsace, France.
The building of the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, Alsace, France.
Getty Images
  • Six young people from Portugal are taking 32 European countries to court over government inaction on climate change. 
  • They hope their legal battle will inspire others to demand environmental justice worldwide.
  • The case could result in orders for governments to cut carbon dioxide emissions faster than currently planned.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

Dismayed at what they see as government inaction over climate change, especially after deadly wildfires hit their country in 2017, six young people from Portugal are taking 32 European countries to court.

A month away from being heard by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), they hope their legal battle will inspire others to demand environmental justice worldwide.

The case - filed in September 2020 against the 27 EU member states as well Britain, Switzerland, Norway, Russia and Turkey - seeks a legally binding decision that would force the governments to act against climate change.

It is one of the first such cases to be heard before the court, where citizens say inaction has violated their human rights. It could result in orders for governments to cut carbon dioxide emissions faster than currently planned.

The hearing is scheduled for 27 September.

"We just want them (governments) to stick to the treaties and do what they promised they would do," said 15-year-old Andre Oliveira, one of the six applicants, pointing to the 2015 Paris Agreement on cutting emissions to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius and aim for 1.5C.

Current policies would fail to meet either goal.

READ | Beat the heat and start work early, French grape-pickers advised

Extreme weather has caused havoc in many countries around the world over the past several months, with record temperatures sparking wildfires, water shortages and a rise in heat-related hospital admissions.

With the support of the UK-based Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), the Portuguese applicants argue climate change threatens their rights to life, privacy, mental health and other matters.

Oliveira, who will soon start high school and loves the outdoors, said many in his generation do not know if they want to have children because of climate change, and that he often cannot play outside due to sweltering heat.

His sister, 18-year-old Sofia, said she has suffered from a condition known as eco-anxiety: "When I found out what was happening... and seeing it was starting to get worse, it really upset me."

'Eye-opener'

Clinical psychologist Elizabeth Marks, a specialist on climate distress, said a global survey found that over half of young people feel "sad, afraid, angry, powerless, helpless and guilty" due to climate change and a lack of action to tackle it.

"They feel like they are being let down - repeatedly - by the people that should be helping them and protecting them," Marks said.

Case applicant Claudia Duarte, 24, from Portugal's Leiria region where two wildfires killed over 100 people in 2017, said they were an "eye-opener" on the consequences of climate change.

Her 11-year-old sister had suffered from anxiety after the fires. "It's hard to see children suffering with anxiety for something that they have no control over," said Duarte, who is a nurse.

One of the applicants' lawyers, Gerry Liston from GLAN, believes their chances of success are high as "all the signals so far from the court have been extremely positive", including its fast-tracking of the case as an urgent and important matter.

He acknowledged that "taking on the legal teams of over 30 very well-resourced countries" would not be easy, but said an "explosion of climate cases" occurring in Europe and beyond should eventually force governments to act.

Asked if the ECHR would be able to ensure all countries complied with its decision in case the applicants won their case, Liston said the verdict the legal team was hoping for would be enforced at national levels.

"The judgment we seek would give national courts a roadmap for compelling governments in Europe to act in this way."

Catarina Mota, 22 and also from Leiria, hopes the case will inspire others: "It's not just a case for the six of us...If we can impact and inspire people, we are already doing something for a better world."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
europeeuportugalclimate changelitigationcourt
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.73
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.65
+1.2%
Rand - Euro
20.23
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.01
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
928.54
+0.8%
Palladium
1,282.74
+1.8%
Gold
1,906.65
+0.5%
Silver
23.86
+2.0%
Brent-ruolie
84.03
-0.5%
Top 40
68,177
+0.6%
All Share
73,743
+0.6%
Resource 10
55,532
+1.5%
Industrial 25
102,183
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,966
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23235.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo