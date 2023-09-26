26 Sep 2023

Share

Australia says cost of climate, disasters surging

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Australia's crop yields could be 4% lower by 2063 if further action is not taken to address climate change.
Australia's crop yields could be 4% lower by 2063 if further action is not taken to address climate change.
Getty Images

Australia's government said on Tuesday that a warming planet threatened future crop yields, while federal spending on storm, flood and fire disasters was already soaring.

The latest government modelling showed that global warming and disasters had "big, economy-wide effects", Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a prepared speech.

Crop yields could be 4% lower by 2063 if further action was not taken, costing Aus$1.8 billion (US$1.2 billion) annually in today's dollars, he told a national drought forum in Rockhampton, Queensland.

The deadly "Black Summer" bushfires of 2019-2020 and the October 2022 east coast floods had each cost the economy about Aus$1.5 billion, Chalmers said, and the federal government had sharply increased spending to help states and territories recover from natural disasters.

READ | Australia warns of worse fires, heat as El Niño kicks in

Federal spending on disaster recovery in the 2022-2023 financial year amounted to about Aus$2.5 billion, he added, more than seven times the Aus$335 million spent in 2017-2018.

Funding for such federal government assistance had multiplied five-fold in three years, the minister said.

"The pressure of a changing climate and more frequent natural disasters is constant, cascading and cumulative," Chalmers said.

Australia's weather bureau last week confirmed an El Niño weather pattern was under way, bringing hot and dry conditions that risked a severe wildfire season and drought.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
australiaclimate changedroughtextreme weatherel niñocropswildfireswarmingagriculture
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.41
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.45
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.86
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.11
+1.1%
Platinum
999.87
+0.1%
Palladium
1,027.28
+1.9%
Gold
2,355.06
+1.1%
Silver
30.48
+3.3%
Brent Crude
86.24
-0.4%
Top 40
73,682
+1.5%
All Share
80,773
+1.7%
Resource 10
60,906
+3.0%
Industrial 25
108,517
+0.8%
Financial 15
19,048
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance

03 Jul

Money Heroes | Episode 2: Unpacking short-term insurance
WATCH | Rhodes University graduation celebrates excellence, emotional firsts, and...

03 Jul

WATCH | Rhodes University graduation celebrates excellence, emotional firsts, and new leaders
The economic and social impact of illness

03 Jul

The economic and social impact of illness
Standard Bank wins big at Product of the Year awards

01 Jul

Standard Bank wins big at Product of the Year awards
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24171.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo