53m ago

Share

EU to seek COP28 deal on phasing out fossil fuels - draft document

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EU countries plan to push for a global deal to phase out fossil fuels at the next UN climate summit, COP28.
EU countries plan to push for a global deal to phase out fossil fuels at the next UN climate summit, COP28.
Richard Du Toit/Gallo Images
  • The EU is planning to push for a global deal to phase out fossil fuels at the COP28 climate summit, a draft document showed.
  • Countries have never before agreed in UN climate negotiations to gradually stop burning all CO2-emitting fossil fuels.
  • There is expected to be resistance from economies reliant on income from selling oil and gas.
  • For climate change news and analysis, go to News24 Climate Future.

European Union countries are preparing to push for a global deal on phasing out fossil fuels at the United Nations COP28 climate summit which begins in November, a draft of the EU's negotiating position showed.

Diplomats from the bloc's 27 member states are drafting their position for the summit in Dubai, where nearly 200 countries will try to strengthen efforts to rein in climate change.

"The shift towards a climate neutral economy will require the global phase-out of fossil fuels and a peak in their consumption already in the near term," a draft of the EU's negotiating stance, seen by Reuters, said.

Countries have never before agreed in UN climate negotiations to gradually stop burning all CO2-emitting fossil fuels, despite this being the main cause of climate change.

"Unabated" refers to fossil fuels burned without using technologies to capture the resulting CO2 emissions. The word was in brackets in the draft EU text, indicating that countries have not yet agreed on whether to include it.

READ | EXPLAINER | Why our changing climate is bad for your health

EU diplomats hope a deal could be clinched at COP28 - but expect to meet resistance from economies reliant on income from selling oil and gas.

The EU document, which is still being negotiated and could change before it is due to be finalised in October, said the energy sector should be largely free of fossil fuels "well ahead of 2050" because cost-effective, CO2-free energy sources are already available.

A proposal to phase out CO2-emitting fossil fuels won backing from more than 80 countries at last year's UN climate summit, but Saudi Arabia and other oil and gas-rich nations opposed it.

Some countries with fossil fuel-heavy economies want to focus on developing technologies to capture CO2 emissions, rather than reducing the use of fossil fuels. Disagreement over this issue meant G20 countries' ministers could not agree to curb fossil fuels at a meeting last month.

Some EU countries seeking faster CO2-cutting action want to agree limits on CO2 capturing technologies - to restrict their use to sectors without alternatives, diplomats said.

While not legally binding, the idea behind a global deal to gradually quit fossil fuels is to create a powerful "north star" to guide future climate negotiations, government policies and investments towards energy sources and technologies that do not contribute to heating the planet.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united nationseufossil fuelscop28greenhouse gas emissionsclimate change
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.69
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.70
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.32
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
975.07
+0.1%
Palladium
1,223.09
-0.2%
Gold
1,947.31
+0.4%
Silver
24.62
+0.7%
Brent Crude
86.83
+1.8%
Top 40
69,510
+0.3%
All Share
75,237
+0.4%
Resource 10
57,718
+0.1%
Industrial 25
103,904
+0.4%
Financial 15
17,079
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela...

9h ago

The good bank helping put smiles on 3 000 children through the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund
Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors

29 Aug

Flip or Fold: Here's how Samsung's new Galaxy Z range stands out from predecessors
Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business

21 Aug

Evolve and collaborate: How transformation can be made easier in business
Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan

21 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: Financial independence needs a plan
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23240.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo