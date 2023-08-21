48m ago

Share

Hot spell pushes 'zero-degree' line to record height in Switzerland

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The new height of 5 298 metres was clocked overnight from Sunday to Monday, a record since monitoring began in 1954.
The new height of 5 298 metres was clocked overnight from Sunday to Monday, a record since monitoring began in 1954.

A hot spell enveloping Europe has pushed the zero-degree line - the altitude at which the temperature dips into the minus - to a record height of nearly 5 300 metres in Switzerland.

The zero-degree line is determined by meteorologists using weather balloons that take off twice a day from Payerne in western Switzerland.

MeteoSwiss said the new height was clocked overnight from Sunday to Monday at 5 298 metres, "which constitutes a record since monitoring began in 1954".

The previous record of 5 184 metres was set on 25 July last year.

"The area known as the zero-degree isotherm is the threshold between air layers with temperatures above 0C at lower altitudes and those with temperatures below freezing at higher altitudes," MeteoSwiss said.

"Among other things, the zero-degree isotherm affects vegetation, the snow line and the water cycle, and so has a considerable impact on the habitats of humans, animals and plants alike," it added, calling the marker "an integral part of weather forecasts in the Alpine region".



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
switzerlandheatglobal warmingrecordtemperatureclimate change
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.07
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
24.26
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.76
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.20
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
909.84
0.0%
Palladium
1,246.93
0.0%
Gold
1,889.47
0.0%
Silver
22.75
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.80
+0.8%
Top 40
67,866
+0.4%
All Share
73,303
+0.3%
Resource 10
54,626
-0.2%
Industrial 25
103,405
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,650
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world

17 Aug

Protecting your future retirement savings in a 'Two Pot' world
Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter

17 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: A budget for a job starter
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23233.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo