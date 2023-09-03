OPINION | African Climate Summit must reflect continent's priorities and not be hijacked by external actors

With the African Climate Summit kicking off this week, it presents an opportunity to reshape the narrative of climate action on the continent – but it seems to have fallen under the sway of external actors, writes Bertha Letsoko.

As the Africa Climate Summit takes the stage to "serve as a platform to showcase global solutions, innovations, and projects aimed at mitigating climate change challenges", it presents an opportunity to reshape the narrative of climate action on the continent.

It is imperative, however, to critically examine whether the summit truly reflects the needs and aspirations of Africa, or whether it has been hijacked by external agendas.

Central to this summit's vision is the imperative to catalyse renewable energy systems and electrification infrastructure across the African continent. It is a vision that holds the promise of transforming millions of lives, while charting a path towards a more sustainable future.

By harnessing the immense potential of renewable energy, we can not only mitigate the impacts of climate change but also drive economic growth, create jobs, end the "energy poverty" of over half a billion Africans, and attain 100% energy security. Yet, as the summit unfolds, a troubling reality emerges.

Instead of serving as a platform to advance Africa's interests and priorities, it seems to have fallen under the sway of external actors.

Consultancy firms such as McKinsey, with their close ties to the fossil fuel industry, appear to be exerting influence, advancing agendas that may not necessarily align with Africa's best interests. This raises a fundamental question: Are these interventions truly aimed at empowering Africa, or are they merely a means to further external interests?

While collaboration and international partnerships are crucial, it is essential that Africa's voice is not drowned out or overridden, even in its own summit.

This summit should serve as a space for genuine dialogue where African leaders, scientists, entrepreneurs in the renewable energy industry, youth and other grassroots activists can assert their perspectives, needs, and solutions.

The challenges Africa faces are distinct and complex, and the solutions must be context-specific and rooted in local knowledge and expertise. To truly tackle the climate crisis, interventions must not only be technically and financially viable, but also socially just.

The summit should prioritise equitable access to resources and technology. It should help avoid a scenario where the benefits of renewable energy systems disproportionately accrue to foreign corporations or privileged elites.

Africa has a chance to redefine development, centered on principles of sustainability, inclusivity, and self-determination.

Another risk is how open the summit is for carbon credit speculators and propagandists of carbon markets that serve to greenwash rather than reduce harmful emissions. Just as salesmanship of snake oil should be banned from our health system, the Africa Climate Summit must not become a fanfare for false solutions.

As the summit progresses, it is crucial for African leaders and stakeholders to assert their agency and ensure that the summit's outcomes genuinely reflect the continent's priorities. This is a call for transparency, accountability, and a commitment to a future that serves the interests of African nations and their people.

In seizing the narrative, African leaders can showcase a distinct model of climate action - one that is rooted in local needs, steered by the ingenuity of its people, and driven by a genuine desire for sustainable progress.

The continent's rich potential lies not just in its resources but in its people, who possess the resilience, creativity, and determination needed to overcome the climate crisis.

Let the African Climate Summit be a beacon of hope and empowerment, a platform where African voices are heard and solutions are driven by African ingenuity.

This is the time to reclaim the narrative and ensure that the summit's outcomes align with the collective vision of a prosperous, sustainable, and self-determined Africa.

Bertha Letsoko, Greenpeace Africa's organising lead for the climate and energy campaign.

