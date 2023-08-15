8h ago

Share

Absa's bad home loans in SA triple, but it expects strong recovery in coming months

accreditation
Karl Gernetzky
Share your Subscriber Article
You have 5 articles to share every month. Send this story to a friend!
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
loading...
Loading, please wait...
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Layla Bird/Getty

SA's fourth most valuable banking group Absa says while a measure of bad debts in its home loan portfolio has more than tripled, it's working with its customers and doesn't necessarily expect a spike in the number of repossessed homes it's looking to offload.

Clear pressure on SA's struggling consumers was evident in the bank's half-year results to end June, when headline earnings climbed 2% to R10.7 billion, but credit impairment charges jumped 60% to R8.3 billion.

A strong showing by its Corporate and Investment Banking business, as well as its regional operations, offset pressure on its SA retail business, with the bank reporting credit card impairments jumped 70% to almost R2.4 billion. Home loan impairments rocketed 258% to R975 million and the credit-loss ratio in its this part of the business jumped to 65 basis points from 19. At a group level, it rose to 127 points from 91.

Read this for free
Get 14 days free to read all our investigative and in-depth journalism. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.
Try FREE for 14 days
Already a subscriber? Sign in
Read more on:
nedbankabsacreditinterest rateslendingdebts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.20
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
24.40
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
21.00
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.43
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
889.84
-0.6%
Palladium
1,241.85
-0.9%
Gold
1,902.20
-0.3%
Silver
22.36
-1.1%
Brent Crude
86.21
-0.7%
Top 40
69,984
-0.9%
All Share
75,491
-0.9%
Resource 10
57,704
-1.2%
Industrial 25
106,108
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,860
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo