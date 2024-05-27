27 May

Share

Ackerman family to give up control of Pick n Pay

accreditation
Compiled by Helena Wasserman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Outgoing Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman (Supplied/Pick n Pay)
Outgoing Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman (Supplied/Pick n Pay)
Supplied

After almost six decades, the Ackerman family will give up control of Pick n Pay.

The retailer announced on Monday that Ackerman Investment Holdings (AIH) will relinquish its majority stake in the business following a rights offer.

"AIH and its related and inter-related persons (the Ackerman family) agreed to forego majority shareholder voting control of Pick n Pay, with the exact mechanism still to be finalised, such that their voting rights will fall slightly below 50% post the planned rights offer," the group said in a statement.

The family will also give up the right to nominate the chairman, CEO and chief financial officer immediately.

After fourteen years as chair, Gareth Ackerman will step down from the position next year. He, along with siblings Suzanne Ackerman and Jonathan Ackerman, will remain on the board.

Gareth Ackerman said in a statement that he felt it is "the right time to hand over to new blood".

"The Ackerman family has for some time been considering the changing operating environment and the need for renewal at Pick n Pay, including at board level. To quote a favourite expression of my father, 'We need to listen to the whispers of tomorrow'. The difficulty the business has found itself in recently has proved an opportune moment to accelerate the renewal process."

On Monday, Pick n Pay reported a grim set of results for the year to end-February.

The group's trading profit declined by more than 87%, with its Pick n Pay stores suffering a R1.5 billion trading loss.

Its low-cost brand Boxer, however, posted  R1.9 billion in trading profit.

The late Raymond Ackerman, who died in September last year, purchased the first four Pick n Pay stores in Cape Town in 1967.

The group quickly grew to become the country's biggest retailer, pioneering retailing firsts, including "no name" food brands and in-store banking.

But in recent years its fortunes declined and it has seen a number of CEO changes as Shoprite became a domineering force in the market.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
Who we choose to trust can have a profound impact on our lives. Join thousands of devoted South Africans who look to News24 to bring them news they can trust every day. As we celebrate 25 years, become a News24 subscriber as we strive to keep you informed, inspired and empowered.
Join News24 today
Read more on:
pick n paygareth ackermanraymond ackerman
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.83
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.40
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.06
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Platinum
926.00
-0.4%
Palladium
958.00
-1.0%
Gold
2,503.12
0.0%
Silver
28.86
0.0%
Brent Crude
76.93
-2.5%
Top 40
76,290
-0.7%
ALSI
83,750
-0.6%
RESI 10
56,092
-2.5%
INDI 25
114,315
+0.4%
FINI 15
20,933
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2024 (3.0.24207.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo