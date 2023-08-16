3h ago

Share

Activists sue Creecy, environment authorities over alleged ArcelorMittal pollution

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Picture: ArcelorMittal
Picture: ArcelorMittal

South Africa’s environment minister, the national air-quality officer and the local unit of ArcelorMittal SA have been sued by environmental activists for allegedly not acting against the company over its air pollution. 

The Vaal Environmental Justice Alliance and groundWork filed the case in the High Court case, they said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. They allege the government has not acted to curb ArcelorMittal South Africa's emissions of pollutants including hydrogen sulfide from the continent’s biggest steel plant in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg.

The suit mirrors an earlier case, won by activists including groundWork in 2022, against the government over air pollution from coal-fired plants operated by Eskom and Sasol. 

In that case, High Court Judge Colleen Collis ruled that Environment Minister Barbara Creecy was constitutionally obliged to enact and enforce rules to ensure cleaner air. The government has appealed. 

In the current case, the activists allege that Arcelor’s South African unit has failed to improve air pollution for decades and even when it has fitted pollution-abatement equipment, it has failed. The government has acted leniently and eased emission limits for the company, the parties bringing the case allege.

"The minister, instead of bringing industries into compliance, continues to allow for weaker limits," the activists said in the court papers. "This erodes the rights of the people living in the area, who are breathing dangerous levels of pollution."

A swath of South Africa to the east and south of Johannesburg is home to one of the world’s biggest concentrations of coal-burning industries and has some of the world’s worst air pollution. Coal, which supplies more than 80% of South Africa’s power, also helped build the economy of the continent’s most industrialized nation as it used to power the production of petrochemicals, steel and ferroalloys. 

ArcelorMittal South Africa and the environment department didn’t respond to a request for comment.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
arcelormittalbarbara creecyenvironment
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
19.07
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.33
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.84
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.34
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
891.18
-0.1%
Palladium
1,233.58
-0.4%
Gold
1,906.80
+0.3%
Silver
22.74
+1.0%
Brent Crude
84.89
-1.6%
Top 40
69,139
-1.3%
All Share
74,673
-1.2%
Resource 10
56,814
-1.6%
Industrial 25
104,766
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,757
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies

14 Aug

Set up a perfect family night in with these M-Net series and movies
Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness

14 Aug

Absa Money Makeover: The link between mental and financial wellness
M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency

14 Aug

M24 Logistics: Revolutionising e-commerce warehouses for maximum efficiency
MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment

14 Aug

MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your newly renovated home of entertainment
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23223.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo